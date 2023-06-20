Shravani Mela 2023: Order to complete the new system of early Darshanam and other works by June 27

Shravani Mela 2023 Special: With regard to the Shravani Mela, the new system of early Darshanam in Baba Baidyanath temple and the works going on in the temple premises should be expedited and completed on time. This instruction was given by SDO cum Baba Mandir in-charge Dipankar Chowdhary in the meeting organized regarding Shravani fair in the auditorium of Soochna Bhawan. He asked the officials concerned to complete the work being done in all the 22 temples, electricity system of Q complex, toilets, drinking water, cleanliness and other works as soon as possible before the start of the fair, there should be no laxity in this. . All the departments should take it seriously and complete the work at a fast pace. The SDO asked all the officers and agencies to complete the work being done for the Shravani Mela regarding crowd management, speedy Darshanam, law and order and security arrangements by June 27 under any circumstances.

Install CCTV cameras soon and make an app soon for the convenience of the devotees

SDO Mr. Chaudhary said that apart from Sanskar Bhawan, Nehru Park, CCTV cameras installed in the IMCR temple premises and its surrounding areas, with new software, take special care of the quality in the work being done regarding the facility of early Darshanam coupons. Prepare the app soon for the convenience of the devotees.

Prepare for the heat and humidity

During the review, he directed that in view of the heat, the hall of Q Complex should be made ventilated. To prevent humidity, ensure the facility of mist cooling, exhaust fan and fan so that the ventilation system is better during summer and the devotees do not face any kind of problem. For the convenience of the devotees, the facility of cleanliness, clean toilets, pure drinking water (RO) should be improved. Along with this, after checking the condition of electricity system, fire protection, water supply, fire fighting equipments in the Q complex, repair all the necessary arrangements. DPRO Ravi Kumar, Treasury Officer Dhuvar Narayan Rai, Devipur CO Sunil Kumar, Temple Manager Ramesh Parihast, City Manager Prakash Mishra etc were present in the meeting.

Special cleaning will run in the routeline, encroachment will be removed from the roads from today

Here, the review meeting of preparations for the successful conduct of Shravani Mela was held in his office room under the chairmanship of Municipal Commissioner cum Administrator Shailendra Kumar Lal. In the meeting, it was decided to start the campaign to remove the building construction material lying on the side of the roads from June 20 in the Kanwaria Routeline and the areas around the temple. It has been decided to conduct a special cleanliness drive from Routeline Kalipur to Kumaitha, Kumaitha to Singhwa, Khijuria to Baghmara Bus Stand, Barmasia to Hadhadiya Bridge, Parmeshwar Dayal Road to Barmasia Chowk, B.Ed College to Sarkar Bhawan, Shivram Jha Chowk to Mansarovar. 30 dedicated Safai Mitras will work in the Routeline.

The officials of the technical branch were instructed to complete all the works in a quality manner within the stipulated time. All the engineers were instructed to visit the route line and inform after inspecting the lights, cleaning, water supply and other works. JE Arvind Kumar was instructed to cover the drain with slab in Hari Kishan co-lane. Jatahar Baba was instructed to repair the road. Senior cleaning inspectors Ajay Kumar, Shyam Sundar, Gopal, Karmaveer, Kanhaiya, Satish, Sudhanshu, Manish, Executive Engineer Arvind Kumar Singh, AE Vaidehi Sharan, JE Mukul Kumar, Suraj Verma, Suman Kumar Verma, Arvind Kumar etc were present in the meeting.

Shravani Mela 2023: Pandals are being built, special arrangements will be made in the queue, preparations are going on loudly Deoghar news