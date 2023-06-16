Shravani Mela 2023: Pandals are being built, special arrangements will be made in the queue, preparations are going on loudly

Baba Nagri Deoghar Shravani fair is starting from 3rd July. Its preparation is going on in full swing. For the convenience of the devotees, pandals are being made in the route line and special arrangements are being made for the devotees standing in the queue. The Shravani fair is also special because the fair will be organized in two phases. In the first phase, the fair will be held from July 3 to July 17. After this there will be Purushottam month between 18th July to 16th August. After that, the second phase of Shravani Mela will continue from August 17 to August 31 and the fair will end with Raksha Bandhan. Keeping in view the extension of the date and duration of the fair, the administration is also preparing accordingly. The work of barricading and making pandals is going on on a war footing for queuing up from Baba Mandir to Kumaitha Stadium.

Dome pandals being built at many places

For the convenience of the devotees, dome pandals are being made from Pandit Shivram Jha Chowk to Children’s Park. Apart from this, the work of making a pandal on the road from Barmasia to Nandan Pahad and Kumaitha Stadium route line is going on fast. This will not only provide relief to the devotees from the sun and rain, but will also provide facilities to the Magistrate, police officer and police force posted there. Arrangements are being made for the distribution of drinking water, fruits and syrup along with the health center to serve the Kanwariyas. Arrangements will be made to serve Kanwariyas throughout the fair with the help of voluntary organizations at these stalls.

Acquisition of school-college buildings for Shravani fair

For the successful conduct of Shravani Mela-2023, it has been decided to acquire government schools buildings, colleges, hostels etc. from July 4 till the end of the fair, for the accommodation of the deputed police forces and police officials in Deoghar. The DEO cum DSE has been instructed to tag students and teachers of all schools from other schools and ensure teaching and learning. An order in this regard has been issued by DC cum District Magistrate.

Acquisition of these schools

Schools-colleges to be acquired include UUV Bara, Upgraded Primary School Dumma, DAV School Khijuria, Bihari Lal Saraf High School New Chitkath, Middle School Rikhia, Middle School Punsia, Govardhan Sahitya High School Deoghar, Sparsh School Deoghar, Upgraded High School Ward Six, Pandit BN Balika Sanskrit Vidyalaya, Baidyanath Sanskrit Utramit Middle School, B.Ed College Building Deoghar, Middle School Barmasia, Middle School Kalyanpur, Saint Mary Girls High School, Middle School Koriyasa, Girls School, RL Sarraf High School, Madrasa Urdu Maktab High School, Ram Mandir High School, Primary School Hirna, Women’s Hostel New Building Deoghar College, Hotel Management College Kumaitha, Upgraded High School Manikpur, Middle School Gidhani Baghmara, Upgraded High School Kothia, Middle School Baghmara, Primary School Roopsagar, Middle School Chandpur, Upgraded Primary School Up Singhwa, Middle School Balak Rohini, Plus Two School Chopa Mod, High School Ghormara, Middle School Ghormara Bank, Shri Mohananand High School Tapovan, Upgraded Primary School Charki Pahadi, Pandit BN Jha Memorial Inter College Deoghar are included.

SP asked for 11 thousand policemen from the headquarters

SP Subhash Chandra Jat has demanded 11,000 policemen from the police headquarters to provide easy darshan to the Kanwariyas in the fair, to run the law and order and traffic system smoothly and to conduct the fair in a peaceful manner. These policemen will be deputed in Deoghar during Shravani Mela from July 2 to August 31. These include JAP including IRB, SIRB, trainee armed forces, armed forces from Chatra and Ranchi, PTS Hazaribagh, ATS, NDRF team, RAF team, SSB’s entire company, JJ’s unit, bomb squad and dog squad and women’s battalion, women The soldiers of trainee force etc. will be involved. However, approval in this direction has not yet been received from the headquarters. Keeping in mind their arrival and accommodation, the police administration has identified the shelter places of various government buildings, schools, private institutions of the city, soon pandals will be constructed at the marked places leaving pucca houses. Deoghar police administration is preparing to make dome pandal near Deoghar College, Hathgarh Maidan and Dadhwa river.

