shravani mela 2023 preparation in deoghar completed drone cameras will be monitored in railway stations unk

Deoghar, Sanjeev Mishra , Under Asansol Division Shravani Mela Special attention will be paid to the convenience and safety of Kanwariyas in the railway stations connected to the area. The preparations for Shravani Mela are in the final stage at Jasidih, Baidyanathdham, Deoghar and Basukinath stations of the division area. Ashish Bhattacharya, PRO of Asansol Division, said that along with Security Department, Health Department and Commercial Department, there are many other departments which are engaged in the Mela work. In view of security, stations will be monitored with drone cameras and hourly reports will be sent to Asansol division. He told that this time there will be arrangement of Saint John ambulance for emergency medical services at the stations. Along with this, the state government has also been given written permission to arrange an ambulance on the platform from the state government.