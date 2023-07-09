Shravani Mela 2023: Route diversion in Agra from today evening, traffic department issued chart, read changed arrangements

Agra: On the first Monday of the month of Sawan, the Kanwar Yatra will be taken out in the city and a large number of devotees will also reach the major Shiva temples of the city for worship and Jalabhishek. In view of which special arrangements have been made for security and traffic arrangements. Changes have been made in the external and internal traffic system in the city.

According to the information, this change system will be applicable from 4 pm on July 9 till the end of the program on July 10. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic Arun Chandra told that no entry will start on the night of 9th July. There will be a complete ban on the entry of heavy vehicles in the city. No entry passes and permission letters issued earlier to the vehicles have been cancelled. Apart from this, there will be tight security outside the temples as well. No big vehicles will enter from here.

Rohta Nahar Chauraha, Malpura Nahar Chauraha, Pathauli Nahar Chauraha, Rambagh Chauraha on NH 19, Water Works Chauraha, Sultanganj Ki Pulia, Bhagwan Talkies Chauraha, Khandari Chauraha, RBS Chauraha, Guru Ka Tal, Sikandra Tiraha, Bodla Chauraha, Etmaddaula Tiraha in Agra City No heavy vehicle will enter the city from Tora Chowki, Ekta Chowki and other entry routes of Agra metropolis.

This will be traffic change

Heavy vehicles coming from Hathras to Agra will be sent by the police there to Hathras and from Sadabad to Sikandrarau or Mathura.

The traffic coming from Mathura will be able to move smoothly towards Firozabad from National Highway-19. The traffic going from Firozabad towards Mathura will also continue as usual.

Heavy vehicles going from Firozabad towards Jaipur will go through the southern bypass from Runkata.

All the vehicles coming from Aligarh side will go from Khandauli intersection to Mudi intersection via NH 19 from Etmadpur.

All the vehicles coming from Jalesar, Etah to Agra will go via Mudi intersection via NH 19 from Etmadpur. Heavy vehicles going from Rambagh intersection towards Hathras will go from Rambagh intersection to NH-19 via Kuberpur cut via Yamuna Expressway.

Heavy vehicles going towards Hathras from Shahdara Chungi via Tedi Bagiya will go from Kuberpur via Yamuna Expressway.

All heavy vehicles going from Rambagh intersection towards Sir will go via Tundla via NH-19 from Rambagh intersection.

Rajeshwar Mahadev Temple

Heavy and medium vehicles will not ply from Phool Saiyed Chauraha towards Rajpur Chungi on Shamsabad Road. Light four wheelers will come from Amar Hotel on Shamsabad Road till Gol Market Rajpur Chungi.

Heavy and medium vehicles will not ply from Amar Hotel Tiraha towards Rajeshwar Temple.

Vehicles going from Agra towards Shamsabad will go from Fatehabad Road to Tora Chowki via Ekta Chowki towards Shamsabad Road.

All types of vehicles will be banned from Rajpur Chungi to Kahrai Mor

Light vehicles coming from Shamsabad to Agra will go from Ekta Chowki to Tora Chowki via Fatehabad Road to their destination.

Shamsabad heavy vehicles coming towards Agra will go from Shamsabad Square to Iradatnagar via Saiya.

Ravli Mahadev Temple

No big vehicle, matador, tourist bus, roadways bus, loader etc. will be able to come towards Ravli from Sai’s Takiya Chauraha, Chhipitola Tiraha, Tanki Chauraha. Tourist and roadways buses will be diverted from Club Chauraha, Sai Ki Takia Chauraha.

Shri Mankameshwar Mahadev Temple

No big vehicle will be able to come towards Mankameshwar Temple from Chimman Puri Square, Daresi one and two, Hatighat Tirahe.

Prithvinath Mahadev Temple

Entry of heavy vehicles from Prithvinath gate towards Prithvinath temple will be restricted.

