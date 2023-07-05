Shravani Mela 2023: Shravani Mela begins in Babadham, long queue of Kanwariyas for water offering

Baba Mandir Deoghar Shravani Mela

The world famous Shravani fair started from Tuesday. Along with this, water offering from Argha has started in Baba Mandir.

Shravani Mela

On the first day of the month of Sawan, 113352 devotees offered water from Argha in Baba Mandir and wished them well.

Shravani Mela

As soon as the fair starts, Babadham is filled with saffron-clad people. On Tuesday morning at 03:05 the door was opened and worship was done.

Shravani Mela

As soon as the morning broke, the door was opened for the common devotees and the water offering was started.

Shravani Mela

First of all, the Panda of the temple cleaned the Shivling and then performed the Sarkar Puja.

Shravani Mela

The route line is resonating with the echo of Shiva devotees and all the Kanwariyas are queuing up and moving forward continuously chanting Baba’s name.