Shravani Mela 2023: Shriram had started the Kanwar Yatra, since then this tradition was formed

On the second Monday of Shravani Mela Festival 2023 in Basukinath, devotees pour water in Argha at Baba Basukinath. DC Ravi Shankar Shukla, SP Amber Lakda and DDC Abhijeet Sinha themselves reached Basukinath temple on Monday. Roamed around the fair area and inspected the queue of Kanwariyas. Wherever there was a deficiency in the system, it was rectified. Women and men Kanwariyas should not have any problem in performing Jalabhishek, so the senior officials of the district should themselves remain busy in the temple premises.

Dozens of Kanwariyas of Parasi village of Ichak block, who were returning after offering water from Deoghar, were injured in a road accident. All are being treated at Barhi and Sadar Hospital Hazaribagh. Among the injured, the condition of Baban Ram is critical. Lokan Prajapati, Badu and others are seriously injured. About 18 people from Parasi went to Bol Bomb.

Kanwar Yatra in the month of Sawan is historical. All the wishes of the devotees are fulfilled by filling the holy Ganga water from Sultanganj and offering it to Baba Baidyanath of Deoghar. It is believed that this journey was started by Maryada Purushottam Ram. From Uttarwahini Sultanganj, Baba Baidyanath was worshiped by walking on foot carrying water from the Ganges, since then this tradition has been maintained. It is described in Skanda Purana that those men and women who complete their journey by keeping a kanwar on their shoulders, they get the merit of Ashwamedha Yagya.

Today is the second Monday of Sawan. Devotees thronged for the Jalabhishek of Pahadi Baba. Devotees started coming from Sunday midnight to offer water to Baba. Looking at the crowd, today Baba’s Jalabhishek is being done through Argha system. The curtain was opened on Monday at 3:30 am after official worship. Devotees will be able to have darshan after Shringar Puja at 7:30 pm. The gate will be closed at 9 pm. For Jalabhishekam to Pahadi Baba, the devotees will climb up from the side of the main entrance and come down from the stairs at the main entrance.

In Shravani Mela, a team formed under the leadership of SDPO Pawan Kumar raided and arrested four members of the Ashish Mishra gang for recovery of extortion from temporary shopkeepers and e-rickshaw drivers of Shivganga area. The raiding team recovered two country-made pistols, 11 bullets of 9 mm, nine bullets of 7.65 mm, two magazines, two knives, two mobiles and Rs 26 thousand 980 in extortion money from them.

A laser show has been started for devotional entertainment for the devotees at Shivganga Sarovar in Deoghar, where along with the history related to Baba Mandir, the establishment of Baba Mandir, Shivling and history related to Deoghar is being shown. This supernatural laser show has been telecasted for the devotees.

Regarding Shravani Mela, it has been announced to run two fair special trains on Sunday as well. During the Mela, two new special trains will be operated for Jasidih, Deoghar and Sultanganj from July 17 to August 30. Giving information to this effect, Eastern Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer Kaushik Mitra said that train number 05574 Samastipur-Bhagalpur Shravani Mela Special will run 33 trips from July 17 to August 30 except Sundays and Thursdays. It will run every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday between Samastipur to Bhagalpur. The train will leave from Samastipur at 2.30 pm. It will reach Bhagalpur at 7:50 pm. Same day and 05573 Bhagalpur-Samastipur Shravani Mela special will leave Bhagalpur at 9 pm and reach Samastipur at 02:30 pm. This train will reach Samastipur via Sultanganj Bariarpur Munger Begusarai. Apart from this, another train will run between Danapur to Jasidih from July 17 to August 29.

Today is the second Monday of Sawan before the beginning of the month of Malmas. Malmas will start from Tuesday, in view of this, a huge crowd has gathered on the second Monday of Shravani Mela in Deoghar. In other words, on the second Monday there has been a flood of Kavaris. The Kanwariyas, who come on foot from Sultanganj to offer water on Monday, have been gathering in Deoghar since Sunday evening. From the evening itself, the crowd of Kanwariyas increased from Kanwariya Path to Shivganga and the queue of Kanwariyas gradually increased in the route line.

