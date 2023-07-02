Shravani Mela 2023: Sparsh Puja closed in Babadham from July 4, Kanwariyas will be able to perform Jalabhishek with Argha

Shravani Mela 2023: On Monday, July 3, 2023, on the occasion of Guru Purnima, the two-month-long Shravani Mela will be formally inaugurated. Devotees will be able to do Sparsh Puja of Baba Baidyanath till Monday and as soon as the Sawan starts on Tuesday, Argha will be installed in the sanctum sanctorum of Baba temple and water will be offered through this. During the Shravani Mela, the doors of Baba Mandir will be opened every day at 03:05 in the morning. For this, the Baba Mandir administration has completed all preparations.

Kanwariye will perform Jalabhishek on Baba Bholenath from Argha itself

On Tuesday, July 4, 2023, only after Kancha Jal Puja is performed in the morning, Argha will be installed in the middle section of the temple. At the same time, after the Sardari Puja, the people of the Purohit Samaj present in Manjhala Khand will also come out after worshiping Baba through Argha. After this, water will be offered to the devotees through Argha under the queuing arrangement. At the same time, in order to avoid the queue, an external Argha is being set up right next to the Baba Mandir exit gate for the elderly, small children and sick people. Here, for the convenience of the devotees, three arghas will be connected to each other with pipes and will be connected to the main argha. By offering water in the outer Argha, the water will be offered on Baba’s Shivling. During the mail, there will be no entry of anyone except the employees on duty from the exit gate. People of the priestly community will also enter through the way made in the administrative building.

Coupon rate will also be different

Devotees visiting Baba Mandir during Shravani Mela will have to pay extra fee for the facility of early Darshanam. During the entire fair, each coupon will be available at the rate of Rs.500. Once the coupon is issued it can be used on the same day. The validity of the coupon will expire on the next day.

No entry of heavy vehicles from 7 am to 11.30 pm every Sunday

Keeping in view the convenience of the devotees during the State Shravani Mela, 2023, DC Manjunath Bhajantri has issued an order that in view of Monday, the entry of heavy goods vehicles will be prohibited every Sunday from 7:00 am to 11:30 pm on Monday. He has instructed that an unprecedented number of Shiva devotees will arrive on foot and in private vehicles every Monday at the Shravani fair. Apart from this, there is a possibility of traffic crisis due to excessive number of vehicles entering Deoghar urban area.

Keep documents with vehicles

According to the order, to facilitate the traffic system, the entry of heavy goods vehicles will be completely prohibited in the Deoghar border area from 7:00 am every Sunday to 11:30 pm every Monday. Keep the registration, insurance certificate, pollution certificate, fitness certificate, permit and other related certificates of all vehicles with you. Passenger vehicles will not do overloading. All four wheeler drivers will not drive without seat belt. Drivers without driving license must keep with them. Do not drive a vehicle under the influence of drugs. Also don’t race drive. Bike drivers should not drive without helmets. Strict legal action will be taken against the vehicle owners and drivers who do not comply with the above orders.