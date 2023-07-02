Shravani Mela 2023: These 10 trains will stop at Sultanganj station as well, fair special train will run for Kanwariyas...

Sawan Mela 2023: Shravani Mela 2023 is going to start from 4th July. The crowd of kanwariyas will start gathering at Uttarwahini Ganga Ghat Sultanganj. Continuous preparations are also being made by the Railways for the facilities of Kanwariyas and devotees. For the convenience of Kanwariyas, it has now been decided to make additional stoppages of trains. Know how the train facility has been increased for Kanwariyas to come to Sultanganj during Shravani Mela 2023.

All trains on Bhagalpur-Jamalpur route will stop

In Shravani Mela 2023, all mail-express and local trains running on Bhagalpur-Jamalpur route will stop at Sultanganj station. This decision has been taken by Malda Division. ADRM Ram Kumar Prasad told that all the facilities will be given to the Kanwariyas at Sultanganj station. He told that the Mela special train will also run during this period. On the other hand, the Mela special train will be run by NE Railway from Gorakhpur to Sultanganj station.

These trains will also stop at Sultanganj station.

Keeping in view the convenience of the Kanwariyas, the Railways has given an additional stoppage of two minutes for five pairs of trains at Sultanganj station. On the other hand, the DEMU special running between Kiul to Jamalpur has been extended up to Sultanganj. Train numbers 12253/54 Yesvantpur-Bhagalpur Ang Express, 13423/24 Bhagalpur-Ajmer Express, 13429/30 Maldatown-Anand Vihar Express, 15619/20 Kamakhya-Gaya Express, 15625/26 Deoghar-Agartala Express have been stopped. While giving extension to 03480 Kiul-Jamalpur DEMU special, it will run from Sultanganj in Shravani Mela. This information was given by Kaushik Mitra, CPRO of Eastern Railway.

ADRM inspected

Shiv Kumar Prasad, ADRM of Malda Division, inspected Sultanganj station regarding Shravani Mela on Saturday. Please tell that this time the color of Shravani Mela will be visible for two whole months. The batch of Kanwariyas has now started coming to Sultanganj. At the same time, the Railways has also intensified the preparations and special care is being taken for the facilities of Kanwariyas at Sultanganj station. Special steps are also being taken from the security point of view. Temporary police stations have also been opened for the Sawan fair.