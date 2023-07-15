Shravani Mela: 45 thousand Kanwariyas performed Jalabhishek in the court of Baba Faujdarinath

Basukinath, Adityanath letter: On Saturday, the 12th day of the State Shravani Mela Festival 2023, held every year in the month of Shravan at Basukinath in Dumka district, there was an influx of Kanwaris throughout the day in the court of Baba Faujdarinath. Devotees immersed in the devotion of Shiva performed Jalabhishek of Baba Basukinath with full devotion. In the month of Shravan, Basukinath is being resplendent on sight. There is a queue of kanwariyas in the temple premises since morning at three o’clock. The temple complex becomes resonating with the chanting of Bol Bam.

Basukinath’s door opens after official worship

On Saturdays, after the official worship, the doors of the sanctum sanctorum are opened. Kanwariyas start offering water. The Shivganga Ghat and the fair complex were also full of Kanwariyas throughout the day. According to the temple management, 45 thousand Kanwariyas have offered prayers today. Baba Basukinath Anointed with water. By queuing up, male and female Kanwaris worshiped Lord Bholenath and wished for happiness and prosperity. The queue of Kanwariyas had reached Shivganga Peed after passing through Sanskar Mandap.

The temple of Baba Basukinath has become saffron due to the devotees.

Baba’s devotees were singing and dancing after being drenched in sweat.

Shiv devotees were dancing and singing in the devotion of Lord Bholenath in the Kanwariya temple premises amid the humid heat and sun-shade. The temple premises resounded with the praise of Baba. According to the temple management, 6,000 Kanwariyas poured water in the water offering counter. Devotees offered Gangajal at the counter while seeing Lord Bholenath’s Shivling on the LED screen. Gangajal from the counter falls directly on Baba’s Shivling in the sanctum sanctorum through the pipeline. Such arrangements have been made by the administration.

Shravani Mela 2023: 41 thousand Kanwariyas performed Jalabhishek in the court of Baba Faujdarinath, Basukinath became Shivamay

The temple earned Rs 11,61,228

Shiv Mandir Nyas Samiti received Rs 1,20,280 in cash from various donation boxes located in the temple premises, Rs 42,340 from temple sanctum Golak and 135 grams of silver from Golak. 11 thousand 308 rupees were received from other sources. The amount coming out of the temple sanctum sanctorum Golak was counted in front of the officials under the surveillance of CCTV in the temple administrative building. At the same time, five coins of 10 gram silver and seven coins of five gram silver were sold. Kanwariya Prasad Swaroop buys gold and silver coins from the temple office. The gold and silver coins offered in the temple are sold on behalf of the temple.

Devotees are hailing Baba Bholenath.

3,291 Kanwariyas performed early Darshanam

Under the arrangement of early Darshanam, 3,291 devotees visited Baba Faujdarinath on Saturday. Under this, there is no opportunity to go to the temple, but the devotees are able to offer water easily. Under this arrangement, the temple trust committee earned an income of Rs 9 lakh 87 thousand 300. Under the early Darshanam arrangement, the Kanwariyas, after deducting a token of Rs.300 from the temple office, are made to enter the temple premises through the Singh Gate. Devotees enter the sanctum sanctorum through a special gate located in the temple premises and offer accessible water. Kanwariya is happy with this arrangement of temple management.

Sawan 2023: Devotion of devotees was seen in Basukinath Dham, 32 thousand Kanwariyas performed Jalabhishek of Faujdarinath

The sight of the third eye is in the fair area

With the help of 500 CCTVs in and around the temple, officials are keeping an eye on the fair area. With the help of CCTV from the control room of the temple administrative building, senior officers are keeping an eye on each and every activities of the temple and fair area. On Saturday, DSP Shriram Shamad kept an eye on the activities of the temple and fair area with the help of CCTV from the control room. Devotees performed Jalabhishek of Baba Faujdarinath under the supervision of DSP.

Kanwariyas are offering water to Baba in a queue.

This time Shravani fair will run for two months

It is noteworthy that every year a one-month Shravan fair is held in Deoghar and Basukinath in Jharkhand. But, this time due to Malmas i.e. Adhikamas, Shravani Mela will last for two months (59 days). Shravani Mela started on July 4 this year. Jharkhand’s Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh inaugurated the world famous Shravani fair on July 3 in Dumma. Even before this, Kanwariyas had started coming to Baba Baidyanath’s city Deoghar and Baba Faujdarinath’s city Basukinath by taking water from Sultanganj in Bihar.