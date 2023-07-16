shravani mela 55000 kanwariyas performed jalabhishek of faujdari baba commissioner reviewed preparations for 2nd monday grj

These are the special things of Shravani fair
55000 Kanwariyas performed Jalabhishek on Sunday, the 13th day of the State Shravani Mela Festival
Basukinath temple premises, Shivganga Ghat and the fair complex were crowded with Kanwariyas
The temple of Baba Basukinath resounded with the cheers of Bol Bam
Strict security arrangements were made regarding the Shravani fair
After the official worship, the doors of the temple were opened for the Kanwariyas.
Santhal Pargana Commissioner Lalchand Dadel inspected the fair area
Santhal Pargana Commissioner Lalchand Dadel gave instructions regarding the second Monday
9000 Kanwariyas performed Jalabhishek at the Jalarpan counter
For easy water supply, the temple management put Argha at the temple sanctum gate
Highest number of 4,100 Kanwariyas performed early Darshanam on Sunday
Took a token of Shyyadarshanam after deducting a receipt of Rs 300 from the temple office
Shiv Mandir Trust Committee earned Rs 12 lakh 30 thousand
Kolkata’s Kanwariya Mandali performed a grand aarti in the temple premises
For latest updates and news follow BLiTZ on Google News, Blitz Hindi, YouTube, Facebook, and also on Twitter.