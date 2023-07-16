shravani mela 55000 kanwariyas performed jalabhishek of faujdari baba commissioner reviewed preparations for 2nd monday grj

These are the special things of Shravani fair

55000 Kanwariyas performed Jalabhishek on Sunday, the 13th day of the State Shravani Mela Festival

Basukinath temple premises, Shivganga Ghat and the fair complex were crowded with Kanwariyas

The temple of Baba Basukinath resounded with the cheers of Bol Bam

Strict security arrangements were made regarding the Shravani fair

After the official worship, the doors of the temple were opened for the Kanwariyas.

Santhal Pargana Commissioner Lalchand Dadel inspected the fair area

Santhal Pargana Commissioner Lalchand Dadel gave instructions regarding the second Monday

9000 Kanwariyas performed Jalabhishek at the Jalarpan counter

For easy water supply, the temple management put Argha at the temple sanctum gate

Highest number of 4,100 Kanwariyas performed early Darshanam on Sunday

Took a token of Shyyadarshanam after deducting a receipt of Rs 300 from the temple office

Shiv Mandir Trust Committee earned Rs 12 lakh 30 thousand

Kolkata’s Kanwariya Mandali performed a grand aarti in the temple premises