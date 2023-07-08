Shravani Mela: Annapurna’s kitchen will provide free food to Kanwariyas, the needy will get food

Muzaffarpur: Annapurna’s kitchen will provide free food to Kanwariyas in Sawan. From Saturday to Monday, the kitchen van will remain at Goraul. On other days, she will provide food to the needy at pre-decided places. Marwari Yuva Manch has taken this initiative from this Sawan. By the way, this vehicle was feeding the needy people by roaming around the city for the last several months, but it will feed the devotees of Shiva by staying at Kanwariya Marg for two days every week in Sawan. The food cart is equipped with an automatic roti making machine. People are provided with hot bread and vegetables and water. Three staff stay on the vehicle to run the kitchen.

Free food will be available for six days a week

This vehicle will provide free food to the people for six days in a week. Cooperation of Ganesh Foundation is also received in this work. This vehicle has the facility to feed 300 people at a time. Hygiene is taken care of while preparing food. Manch President Akash Kandoi said that we have set a target of providing food to six thousand people in a month. Ashok Bajoria, founder of Ganesh Seva Trust, has provided a car to Marwari Yuva Manch. The total cost of the free food cart was around 15 lakhs. Its modification has also been done in Muzaffarpur itself. The high quality automatic roti machine fitted in it has been brought from Jaipur.

Annapurna’s kitchen cart location

Monday – Railway Station

Tuesday – Tamarind

Wednesday – Ganga Petrol Pump, Akhadaghat

Thursday – Ramkishan Mission, Bela

Friday – Ahiyapur

Saturday – Goraul

Sunday – Goraul

