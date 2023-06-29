shravani mela devotees will not have trouble visiting garibnath temple

Sawan Mela 2023: Bihar Sawan fair will start from 04th July. This time due to Malmas, two months of Sawan is going to happen. In such a situation grand preparations are being made to visit Baba Garibnath in Muzaffarpur. In view of the traffic control in the Shravani fair, all types of vehicles except the essential service from Ramdayalu Nagar, Kachchi-Pakki Chowk, Gobarsahi Chowk, Bhagwanpur Pul, Bairiya Golambar, Zero Mile, Mithanpura Chowk, Banaras Bank Chowk, will be allowed to enter the city. The entry towards the urban area will be completely closed. The entire area from Saraiyaganj Tower to Gandhi Chowk, Chhata Chowk, Makhan Sah Chowk and Purani Bazar Chowk will remain closed for rickshaws and four wheelers. This system will be effective from 2 pm on Saturday to 2 pm on Monday.