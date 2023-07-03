Shravani Mela: For the first time after 40 years Krishna Bomb will not be seen carrying Dak Kanwar, people used to wait every Monday

Shravani Mela 2023: During the Shravani Mela 2023, people will no longer see the Krishna bomb. Krishna Bam, popularly known as Mata Bam, is a resident of Muzaffarpur. For the last 40 years, she continued to reach Deoghar within 24 hours by taking Dak Kanwar. Once he had a problem in offering water. At the same time, she has now decided to rest and this time Kanwariya will not be seen on the path.

Krishna Bam ran till the age of 71

72-year-old Krishna Rani, a resident of Chakbasu in Muzaffarpur, is known as Krishna Bam or Mata Bam on Kanwariya Path. She will not offer Kanwar to Bholenath from this time. Except during the Corona period, she used to go from Sultanganj to Deoghar every Monday for 40 consecutive years. Krishna kept offering Dak Kanwar to Bam Baba. Last year she completed the 40th year of Kanwar-Yatra and only then had announced that now she will not come to Baba’s court with Kanwar. Now he has decided to rest.

For the first time in 1982, she went to Deoghar with Dak Kanwar.

Krishna Rani, famous for Krishna Bomb, told that for the first time in 1975, she reached Garibnath from Pahleja with Kanwar in the form of a postal bomb. Covered a distance of 75 kms in 12 hours. For seven consecutive years from 1975 to 1982, she brought water from Pehlaja and offered it to Baba Garibnath. After this, from 1982, I started going to Deoghar as a postal bomb by taking water from Sultanganj. Dak Kanwar completed the journey of more than 100 kilometers in 18 hours.

Krishna Bam tells that the crowd used to see me on the way was so huge that I was given the facility of Scott by the Government of Jharkhand. Please inform that in 2019, Krishna Bam had inconvenienced in worshiping at Deoghar Baba temple, on which he had expressed his displeasure then.

Have done many pilgrimages by bicycle

Krishna Bam told that in 1989, he has also decided to walk 4500 kilometers from Gangotri to Rameshwaram. She went to Kailash Mansarovar in 2014. The special thing is that Krishna Bam has traveled from Muzaffarpur to Vaishno Devi 11 times by bicycle. She has also gone from Muzaffarpur to Kamakhya Devi by cycling. On the way from Sultanganj to Kanwaria, there used to be a rush of people to see him and take selfies with him. Along with the Krishna bomb, the security also had to run.

