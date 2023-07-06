shravani mela garibnath nyas will determine the route 1800 volunteers will serve kanwariyas yyy

Muzaffarpur: This time, 1800 volunteers of 13 organizations will serve the Kanwariyas in the Shravani festival. Their route will be decided on Friday. The Garibnath Temple Trust Committee will allot their routes to all Seva Dals. Seva Dals have to serve the Kanwaris by staying in the prescribed route. Pt. Vinay Pathak, head priest of Garibnath Temple, said that this time Mahakal Seva Dal, Vande Mataram, Ramgarh Parivar, Nav Sanchetan, Balaji Parivar, Baglamukhi, Samarpan, Om Seva Dal, Mahakal Parivar, Sankalp, Panch Mahabhoot, Maa Gayatri and Rudra Sewa Dals will be deployed on Kanwaria Marg. Everyone will be given Icard and T-shirt by the temple trust. The members of Seva Dal will perform Jalabhishek safely by staying at Kanwariya Marg from Sunday afternoon to Monday afternoon.