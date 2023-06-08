Shravani Mela is starting from July 4, there will be strong arrangements for security, these facilities will also be available…

Bhagalpur: The world famous Shravani fair will be of two months. The fair is starting from July 4. Police personnel will be deputed for two months for better security to Kanwariyas. On Thursday, Bhagalpur Law and Order DSP Dr. Gaurav Kumar inspected the fair area and took stock of the security arrangements. He told that a large number of police force will be deployed in the security system. The number of women police forces will be more. Policemen will be deployed in plain clothes. Complete security arrangements will be made by deploying police at every nook and corner in the fair area. A plan has been made to deploy special force in the fair.

Mounted police personnel will be deployed

Mounted police personnel, dog squad, bomb disposal squad will be deployed at many places in the fair. He brainstormed with the police officer about the security arrangements and instructed the police personnel that he would treat Kanwariya in a friendly manner. An action plan has been prepared for Kanwariya to go from Sultanganj with a pleasant experience. Expert policemen will be deployed to maintain law and order in the fair area. The report has been sent to the headquarters. A control room will also be made for the policemen. Thieves and evacuees will be monitored. Those spreading rumors will be identified and action will be taken.

Kanya Utthan Yojana: Open application portal for graduate passed girl students, will get 25 thousand, know the whole thing…

Basic facilities will be expanded at the police station

Basic facilities will be made available by marking the place where deputed policemen stay at the Shravani fair. Efforts will be made to have a numbering system for the shops. The number of shopkeepers in the sector. They will be given a number. In case of any kind of accident, further action will be taken by marking the number. The Kanwariyas staying in the hotel will be investigated. A municipal council worker and a police officer will be deputed in the CCTV control room, so that every hour the reporting of CCTV cameras can be received jointly by the district headquarters. Personnel will be deployed in the CCTV control room for 24 hours during the fair.

Forest police team deployed in the fair

During the Shravani Mela at Ganga Ghat, policemen will be deployed along with the officials of the Forest Department, so that there is no rumor of any kind. Last year, on the information of crocodile, the local administration had to puzzle for a long time. A large number of devotees reach Sultanganj by trains during the fair. After leaving the station premises, this time there will be special security arrangements on the routes till Ganga Ghat via station road. In this work, co-ordination will be established by taking the cooperation of the railway administration. All the sub-inspectors and police officers of the police station including the police station chief Priyaranjan were present along with the DSP.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZBgIYeGuXSs)