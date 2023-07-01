Shravani Mela: Jharkhand-Bihar Co-ordination Committee meeting, this strategy made to provide facilities to the devotees

Deoghar: For the successful conduct of the State Shravani Fair 2023, Jharkhand and Bihar Interstate Co-ordination Committee have been formed to ensure better facilities and security to the devotees from Sultanganj to Deoghar and how to strengthen the co-ordination between the two states. The meeting was organized under the chairmanship of Santhal Pargana Commissioner Lalchand Dadel in the auditorium of Deoghar Parishad on Saturday. During this, Deputy Commissioner cum District Magistrate Manjunath Bhajantri, apart from the Commissioner of Santhal Pargana Division and Bhagalpur Division present on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police and senior officers of Bihar and Jharkhand were welcomed. Santhal Parganas Commissioner L. Lalchand Dadel said that after filling water from Sultanganj, all possible facilities should be made available to the pilgrims at the places through which they travel on foot. For this arrangements should be ensured by establishing mutual coordination by all the districts falling on the Kanwariya Marg, so that the devotees can easily offer water and they do not face any kind of difficulties.

Devotees should not face any kind of problem

It was informed by Santhal Pargana Commissioner that a large number of devotees visit Deoghar and Dumka during Shravani Mela. In such a situation, it is a challenging task for the administration to offer water to the devotees systematically and smoothly. To control the crowd of all the devotees visiting here, many holding points have been made in the entire fair area, where all the basic facilities like electricity, fan, toilet, mobile charging, health facility, bathroom and drinking water facilities will be there. Apart from this, in view of the heat like before, better arrangements will be made for the accommodation of pilgrims and devotees, through which the devotees will get relief from heat and fatigue. Compared to last year, this time information technology will be strengthened even more. More and more officers of both the states will be added to modern information technology WhatsApp, so that quick action can be taken as soon as the information is received. Officials of both the states will be connected to the hotline round the clock. Apart from this, the wireless system will be further improved in the border areas and the frequency of wireless will also be increased in these areas. From the point of view of security arrangements and for exchange of information and crowd control, work will be done by making mutual coordination with Bhagalpur, Banka, so that information about Kanwaria Marg can be exchanged every moment through it. For the convenience of small children and elderly devotees coming from outside, it was said to give wide publicity in their respective areas to ensure that the phone number or their address is with them, so that the administration is informed about such lost There should be facility in meeting the devotees with their relatives.