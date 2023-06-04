Shravani Mela: Kachcha Path will reach through corridor from Kanwaria Ganga Ghat, preparations in full swing, deadline fixed

Sultanganj: A review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Sadar SDO Dhananjay Kumar in the Municipal Council auditorium on Saturday regarding the preparation of Shravani Mela. In the meeting, suggestions were taken from the local public representatives on the preparations for the fair. All the points including electricity, water, road, parking lot, cleanliness, security were discussed in detail. A road map was prepared to provide better facilities to the Kanwariyas. Sadar SDO has fixed a date line for the officers of all the departments to complete all the work one week before the start of the fair.

Removal of Kanwariyas from the corridor will provide relief from jam

MP representative Pawan Kesan said that Kanwariyas have to pass through the main square to go to Babadham by filling water from Ganga Ghat. From Station Road also reach Kachcha Path via Kanwariya Railway Overbridge. In such a situation, the problem of jam arises. By making a corridor, arrangements should be made to take Kanwariyas from Ganga Ghat to Kachcha Path. Sadar SDO told that the proposal was put in the DM’s meeting, approval has been received. To do this work, the responsibility has been entrusted to the traffic police.

Instructions to replace dilapidated wire and pole in two days

People’s representatives said that before the fair, electricity supply is disrupted in the name of maintenance, due to which people face a lot of trouble. By creating sectors, a demand was made to do maintenance work. The Sadar SDO instructed the SDO of the Electricity Department to determine the sector and do the maintenance of electricity. Instructed to change dilapidated wires and poles in the fair area in two days. MLA Prof. Lalit Narayan Mandal said that if the situation does not improve, a letter will be written to the ministry for action.

Angika artist will be present

JDU leader Sudhir Kumar Programmer said that Angika’s artists are not invited in the cultural program every day during the fair. Sadar SDO said that this time artists of Angika will be invited in the cultural programme. The application is being taken in the Cultural Program Cell.

Carpet laid from Ganga Ghat to railway overbridge

Demand was made to lay carpet on the road from Ganga Ghat to railway overbridge Kachha Kanwaria Path and for better parking facility. On the closure of the schools in the fair area, the local people’s representatives lodged an objection and demanded to improve it. Sadar SDO told that this proposal will be kept in the district level meeting. The preparation of the health department was reviewed in the meeting. Camps will be organized at 12 places. The demand for ambulance, doctor, medicine has been sent to the department. All the preparations will be completed before the fair.

There will be three layers of security on the ghat, there will be a strict vigil on the thieves

Adequate arrangements will be made for security during Shravani Mela. This time a proposal has been taken to make security arrangements at Ganga Ghat in three layers. Police force will be deployed in plain clothes to prevent incidents of theft at the ghat. Shopkeepers at the ghat have been instructed to install CCTV cameras in their shops. Whoever does not follow this, legal action will be taken against him. This time the number of CCTV cameras will be increased for surveillance in the fair. No entry will be followed at all circumstances. Commercial vehicles will be allowed to enter the city between 12 midnight and 2 am.

There will be no problem in Panda registration

The issue of widespread irregularities in the registration of pandas during the fair was raised in the meeting. Sadar SDO said that the registration work of Panda will be started from now itself. No Panda will be exploited in the name of registration.

