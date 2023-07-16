shravani mela know how kanwariya coming to baba dham deoghar get help at jasidih see video mtj

Shravani Mela: Jasidih is the biggest railway station to go to Deoghar, the city of Baba Baidyanath. Trains from different parts of the country come here. That’s why there is huge crowd at this station during Shravani Mela. If someone comes here by train, then someone has to catch the train and go to his home. That’s why Eastern Railway has opened its special counter at Jasidih Junction. From Kanwariyas to devotees, help is provided at this counter. They are told about the trains. It is also told about the time-table of the train. Along with this, the tourism department of Jharkhand government has also opened its counter. Here devotees and Kanwariyas are told that after performing Jalabhishek of Lord Bholenath in Baba’s city Deoghar, if they want to roam around, then many places of interest are present in Deoghar district. There are many other places including Naulakha Temple, Nandan Kanan Pahar, Children’s Park, where you can enjoy the natural beauty. You can remove your fatigue. Come, know about the facilities present at Jasidih station with the correspondents of Prabhat Khabar (prabhatkhabar.com) Arvind Kumar Mishra and Amlesh Nandan Sinha. Watch this video…