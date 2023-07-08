Shravani Mela: Mahant of Ajgaibinath temple is prohibited to offer water in Deoghar, this incident happened when he did not agree..

Thakur Shaktilochan: Shravani Mela 2023 has started. Devotees of Shiv are leaving in large numbers from Sultanganj towards Baba Baidyanath Dham Deoghar everyday by filling the water of Uttarwahini Ganga. The whole Ajgaibinagari is now Shivamay. On the one hand, where devotees of Lord Shiva are reaching Sultanganj from country and abroad to collect Gangajal, on the other hand, the Mahant of Ajgavinath Math will worship Baba Baidyanath by worshiping in the Ajgavinath temple itself. The Mahant here is prohibited from performing Jalabhishek in Deoghar. Mahant Premanand Giri told the reason behind this during a conversation with Prabhat Khabar Digital…

Mahant of Ajgaivinath temple refused to perform Jalabhishek in Deoghar

Mahant Premanand Giri Maharaj of Ajgaibinath Temple told that the Mahant here does not perform Jalabhishek after going to Devghar. They are forbidden it. Regarding the reason behind this, he said that about 500 years ago Mahant Siddhanath Bharti and his disciple Kedarnath Bharti used to go to Baba Baidyanath Dham daily by filling water from here. This penance continued for years.

When Bholenath himself came in front of the saints

Mahant told that once it happened that Bholenath himself stood in front of him in the guise of a Brahmin and started asking for water. Both refused. But that monk did not agree and started walking back and forth. After going some distance, a condition was placed on him in a forest on the way to Deoghar that first he should come in his real form. Baba Baidyanath himself was in the guise of a saint. He showed his true form.

Mahant Siddhnath Bharatishravani Fair: People gathered to see 2 pigeons sitting on a 70 kg Kanwar, know what the Kanwaris of Bengal said..

Bhole gave this boon.

Seeing Bholenath in front, both fell at his feet. When Bholenath asked the saints to ask for a boon, the saints asked that Shiva give them a place at his feet. After which Shiva gave him a boon and said that two clay bodies would be found near the Shivling. Bholenath said that he also lives in Ajgaibigri. The present Mahant told that the two pindis which look like gold in the Ajgaibinath temple belong to those two saints only.

Prohibition to go to Devghar to offer water

Mahant of Ajgaibinath temple said that Bholenath had then told those saints that from today there is no need to go to Devghar and offer water. The Mahant told that the water offered before the official worship in the morning in Ajgaibinath is offered to Baba Baidyanath of Deoghar and the water offered after the official worship is offered to Baba Ajgaibinath.

The mistake of going to Devghar to worship the current Mahant cost heavily

Mahant Premanand Giri Maharaj told that the Mahants here never go to Devghar and worship. If someone tries this, then he will be in trouble. Mahant Premanand Giri Maharaj told about himself that once he made this audacity and himself went to Deoghar to worship some saints of the Akhara. The big saints of the arena said Baba come on, all this is a matter of saying and I agreed. He told that when he returned after worshiping, he suddenly started having trouble in his eyes. Immediately apologized to Baba Bholenath and got relief. But got glasses. Mahant told that after that incident, he never tries like this. Even when they go to Devghar, they do not enter the temple.

Published By: Thakur Shaktilochan