Shravani Mela: MO raid on shop charging arbitrary price from Kanwaria, excess amount returned

Sultanganj: On Thursday, the third day of the Shravani Mela, the Food Supply Department raided the shopkeepers in the Mela area for overcharging. During the raid, Block Supply Officer Sanjeev Kumar, Nathnagar MO Abhijeet Kumar, Jagdishpur MO Umashankar Sharma conducted surprise raids in more than two dozen shops in the fair area. Kanwaria, who was shopping for goods during the raid, was questioned. During this, Kanwarias of Allahabad complained that a Kanwar shop located at Jahaj Ghat was charging more than the fixed price. As soon as the complaint was received, the raiding team reprimanded the shopkeeper and directed him to sell the goods at the fixed price. Also, the excess amount taken was returned to Kanwaria of Allahabad.

Shop will be sealed on receipt of complaint

The MO told that during the first day’s investigation, whatever disturbances were shopkeepers. He was instructed. They were warned that on receiving further complaints, legal action would be taken and the shop would be sealed. It was told that the district administration has fixed the price of all the food items and goods. Price table has been made available to all shopkeepers. All the shopkeepers have been instructed to paste the price table at the shop. Here, Food Safety Officer Jitendra Prasad inspected several hotels in Shravani Mela area. The cleanliness of the hotel and the quality of the food were checked. The Kanwariyas who were having food in the hotel were also questioned.

Mandatory to put price table in all hotels

Kanwaria complained to the officer that the food was not getting hot. Lentils are being given thin. Food Safety Officer Jitendra Prasad said that all hotel operators have been instructed to take special care of cleanliness. Do not serve stale food to Kanwaria under any circumstances. After cooking, taste the food yourself, only then provide food to the Kanwariyas. It is mandatory for all hotels to put up price tables. 20 shops were inspected. Reprimanded for being found dirty in many hotels.

