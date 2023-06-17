Shravani Mela: Preparation for Kachcha Kanwaria Path picks up, seven days left in dateline

Bhagalpur: The preparations for the world famous Shravani fair have intensified. Preparation of all the departments has started on Kachcha Kanwariya path. Preparations are being made for the work of laying toilets, dharamshala, electricity, water and sand. There are only seven days left in the deadline to complete the work. The shopkeepers have started their preparations for setting up shop on the raw path. The work of installing bamboo tents is going on fast.

White sand painful in hot summer

The white sand of the Ganges was spread on the raw path only last time, but it is very painful for the kanwariyas to walk in the hot sun. There is a need to sprinkle water continuously on the path. Due to non-stop sprinkling of water, the sand becomes hot. Kanwariyas find it difficult to walk. Devotees of Baba who go on special dates throughout the years say that the white sand of the Ganges remains a problem for the Kanwariyas throughout the years. Somehow, within a month, the sensor fixes it by sprinkling water in the path. As soon as the monsoon is over, there is a lot of difficulty in walking on the sand due to lack of arrangements for its maintenance. Kanwariya Neelam Didi, Prabhu ji, Dilip Chowdhary, Suresh Sharma, Nand Baba told that after the Shravani fair, there is a lot of difficulty in walking on the white sand path of Ganga. Sprinkling of water needs to be done from time to time. Arrangements should be made for its maintenance on the road throughout the year.

Bamboo barricading work started at Ganga Ghat

Bamboo barricading work has been started for safe bathing at Ganga Ghat. By leveling the ghat, preparations are being made for the convenience of Kanwariyas. NAP’s Executive Officer Abhinav Kumar started the work regarding the repair and lighting of the road on the instructions given after the inspection on Friday night. A truck full of goods is continuously reaching Namami Gange Ghat for making pandal and stage. The deadline to complete the work has been fixed by June 25.

