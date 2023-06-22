Shravani Mela: Salary cut of two officers on negligence, road in fair area will be repaired in 48 hours

Bhagalpur: A review meeting for the preparation of Shravani Mela was held under the chairmanship of DM Subrata Kumar Sen on Thursday in the Sultanganj Municipal Council Auditorium. DM said that from where the complaint has been received, fix it within three days. There should be a complete arrangement of lights in the fair area. Mo Afroz Alam talked about not cutting electricity on June 29 regarding Bakrid festival. Instructing to complete the maintenance work by 29th, the DM talked about increasing the man power. During the review of PHED, out of 257 hand pumps, more than 30 were said to have been made operational. 367 permanent toilets, 30 new toilets, 10 places of RO, 18 places of bath, waterfall, Gangajal bath facility for old people, 30 commode toilets have been installed for Kanwaris this time. The DM directed to prepare a proposal for providing drinking water from the Ganga water in the urban areas. Bharat Kumar, the head of Kamarganj panchayat, said that water does not come from Chapakal. The DM directed the officials to fix the responsibility for getting water under any circumstances. Action will be taken if any discrepancy is found in the investigation. On the complaint of Budko’s work, the DM instructed to deduct one day’s salary along with condolence to Budko’s office bearer. Along with this, the Labor Superintendent, who was absent from the meeting, was also instructed to deduct one day’s salary and show cause.

Next week there is no problem in inspection

The DM said that during the inspection next week all the deficiencies should be removed. In the review of the work of the Municipal Council, NAP’s Executive Officer Abhinav Kumar gave all the information. The DM asked to keep the standard maintenance of the cleaning system. There should be no open defecation in the entire Mela area. After registering hotels and Dharamshalas, he instructed to conduct surprise inspections during the fair, so that no incident takes place. The DM directed that no hotel or panda should remain without the identity card. At both the Ganga Ghats, it was said that drones would be used to monitor the safety of Kanwariyas. Monitoring will be done in the city with 85 CCTV cameras. It was instructed in the meeting that 16 educational institutions will be affected during the fair, try to ensure that studies in these are least disturbed.

Munger: 29.71 lakh rupees were looted by cutting SBI’s ATM, even after 20 hours the bank management did not register an FIR

Instructions to make NH 80 motorable, widening will happen after August

In the bypass road, instructions were given to install a temporary bridge on the drain. The DM said that wherever there is road damage in the fair area, it was directed to be repaired and repaired within 48 hours. No problems were found in the next visit. Take care of it. Instructions have been given to make NH 80 motorable. While the widening work was instructed to be done after August. On the complaint received in the meeting, the DM said that if the contractor is not providing water, then an FIR should be lodged against him. Instructed to remove encroachment on the road leading to Basukinath and to solve the water problem. The DM simply said that if anyone finds any disturbance in the fair, message me, immediate action will be taken. It was said that a magistrate should be posted by setting up a control room at the railway station. DM also inspected the raw Kanwaria path from Ganga Ghat.

Officers of all departments were present along with public representatives

All the departmental officers along with the public representatives were present in the meeting. During the review, DDC Kumar Anurag, Incharge SP Sushant Kumar Saroj, SDO Dhananjay Kumar, Law and Order DSP Dr. Gaurav Kumar, DCLR Anu Kumari, NAP Executive Officer Abhinav Kumar, Zonal Inspector Ratan Lal Thakur, CO Amit Raj, BDO Manoj Kumar Murmu , Station Manager Deepak Kumar, Police Station President Sultanganj, Bath, Akbarnagar, Shahkund along with all department officials along with public representatives Mo Afroz Alam, Mo Israel, Sanjay Chaudhary, Vinay Sharma, Deepankar Prasad, Arun Chaudhary, Sanjeev Jha, Ramanand, Prem Prabhat Singha , Dr. Alka Kumari, SK Programmer, Chief Bharat Kumar, Amit Kumar, Vice President of Nagar Panchayat Akbarnagar Anil Kumar etc were present.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bv8R6ANtgBA)