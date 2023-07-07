Shravani Mela special train running between Gorakhpur to Deoghar, know route and timing

Shravani Mela Special Train: Lakhs of devotees from all over the country come to Baidyanath Dham Deoghar to see the Shravani fair and to have darshan of Lord Bholenath. For this, special buses and trains are being run for different districts of the state as well as other states. Unreserved Shravani Mela special train is also being run between Gorakhpur to Deoghar. The train is running via Bhaya-Barauni Begusarai Sahebpur Kamal Munger Sultanganj Bhagalpur Banka. Train number 05028/05027 Gorakhpur Deoghar Gorakhpur Shravani Mela unreserved special train will run daily from Gorakhpur till 31st August and from Deoghar daily till 1st September. A total of 61 trips of these trains will be run.

Train number 05028 is being run through these stations, know the timings

Station : Arrival : Departure

Gorakhpur : — : 20.00

Chauri Chaura : 20.25 : 20.27

Deoria Sadar : 21.08 : 21.13

Bhatni : 21.35 : 21.40

Mairwa : 22.08 : 22.10

Siwan : 22.35 : 22.40

Ekma : 23.20 : 23.22

Chhapra : 00.05 : 00.15

Chhapra Rural : PASS : 00.25

Dighwara : 00.45 : 00.47

Sonpur : 01.08 : 01.10

Hajipur : 01.20 : 01.25

Desiree : 01.53 : 01.55

Shahpur Patori : 02.15 : 02.17

Bachwara : 02.48 : 02.50

eyelash : 03.10 : 03.20

Begusarai : 03.51 : 03.53

Sahibpur Kamal : 04.20 : 04.22

Munger : 04.55 : 05.00

Sultanganj : 06.58 : 07.00

Bhagalpur : 08.00 : 08.05

Barhat Jn : 10.33 : 10.35

Banka : 11.00 : 11.05

Deoghar : 12.40 : —

Train number 05027 is being run through these stations, know the timings

Station : Arrival : Departure

Deoghar : — : 18.50

Banka : 19.50 : 19.52

Barhat Jn : 20.48 : 20.50

Bhagalpur : 21.55 : 22.00

Sultanganj : 22.30 : 22.32

Munger : 00.30 : 00.40

Sahibpur Kamal : 01.33 : 01.35

Begusarai : 02.00 : 02.02

eyelash : 03.00 : 03.10

Bachwara : 03.30 : 03.32

Shahpur Patori : 04.00 : 04.02

Desiree : 04.30 : 04.32

Hajipur : 05.05 : 05.10

Sonpur : 05.20 : 05.22

Dighwara : 05.50 : 05.52

Chhapra Rural : PASS : 06.40

Chhapra : 06.55 : 07.05

Ekma : 07.31 : 07.33

Siwan : 08.00 : 08.05

Mairwa : 08.25 : 08.27

Bhatni : 08.50 : 08.55

Deoria Sadar : 09.15 : 09.20

Chauri-Chaura : 09.45 : 09.47

Gorakhpur : 11.20 : —

Shravani Mela 2023: Special buses plying from Deoghar to other districts as well as to these states, know route, fare and timings Shravani Mela Special Train