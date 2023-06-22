Shravani Mela: The district administration fixed the rate for the sale of various food items, see the rate chart here

A state in Eastern India: Banka district administration has fixed the rate chart of food items for Shravani fair. The shopkeepers will have to sell the material on the basis of this rate chart. According to the information, fixed rates have been fixed for everything from food and drink to accommodation etc. If any shopkeepers charge more than the prescribed rate, strict action will be taken against them. The rate table of food grains will be displayed on the board in front of all permanent and temporary shops under Kanwariya Marg. Permanent and temporary shopkeepers to be installed on Kanwaria path will have to take license. It is mandatory to comply with the conditions of the license, otherwise the license of the concerned shop will be cancelled. However, this time the rates of materials have been increased as compared to the previous year. Where tea is 10 rupees per cup, then one plate of food will have to be paid 65 rupees. Similarly, the rates of other food items have also been fixed. On the other hand, the entire responsibility of the security arrangements of the devotees staying in private dharamshalas, service camps, private houses will be of the concerned owner. For this, while verifying with the local authorities, the respective owners will also have to fill an affidavit to this effect.

Food quality will be checked

The local MO and police team have been deputed along with the food inspector to check the quality of food items. Who will check the food items made continuously. It is often heard that adulterated and substandard materials are sold by taking advantage of the crowd. The shopkeepers will do the installation of dustbins in front of the shops, drainage of dirty water, sprinkling of bleaching powder and lime from time to time.

Prohibition on the sale of narcotics

There will be a ban on the sale of khaini, tobacco, gutkha and other intoxicants on the Kanwariya path in Shravani Mela. On being caught selling, action will be taken against the concerned shopkeeper as per the rules under the Kotpa Act. For this, instructions have been given to the BDO and SHO of the concerned block.

Food Rate Table

Food Items Quantity Rates (in Rs.)

tea lemon one cup 7

tea milk one cup 10

65 rupees will have to be paid for rice and pulses

Rice, pulses, bhujia, papad including rice 200 and pulses 100 grams, 65 rupees

5 pieces of bread and 100 grams of lentils including roti, vegetables, lentils, bhujia, 65 rupees

Curd 1 kg, Rs 110

Chuda 1 kg, 40 rupees

this is also in the list

Jalebi, Kachori, Vegetable Jalebi 2 and Kachori 4 pieces Vegetable 200 grams 50

1 piece including potato, paratha, vegetable, 30 rupees

Sattu Paratha, 1 piece with vegetables, Rs 30

Tandoori Paratha, Bhaja 1 piece, Rs 30

Lassi 1 glass, Rs 25

Chhena Rasgulla 1 piece, Rs 10

Masala Dosa 1 Piece, Rs 60

Chow mein 1 plate 40, Rs.

Sugarcane juice 200 ml, Rs 15

Seasonal and orange juice 200 ml, Rs 40

Pomegranate Juice 200 ml, Rs 80

