Shravani Mela: There is a possibility of huge crowd of devotees in Babadham on July 9 and 10, police administration alert

Shravani Mela 2023: The district and police administration is in alert mode in view of the possibility of a huge crowd of devotees gathering in Babadham on the first Sunday and Monday of the State Shravani Fair-2023. Santhal Parganas DIG Sudarshan Mandal, DC Manjunath Bhajantri and SP Subhash Chandra Jat held a joint briefing between magistrates and police officers on Saturday at the administrative camp located at B.Ed College for the safety and convenience of the devotees and gave tips for the successful conduct of the fair.

Better care was taken for the convenience and security of the devotees

The DIG said that better care has been taken for the convenience and security of the devotees during the fair. Along with the shortcomings, work is being done on them. He said that all the officers/judicial/police force should be in alert mode regarding the first Monday of Sawan. Everyone has to discharge their responsibilities with public service and positive attitude. The convenience and safety of the devotees should be everyone’s priority. Your conduct should be correct. The DIG said that it is the duty of faith, so work keeping the faith in mind. He told that there are no VVIPs as of now, only devotees are VVIPs. No one should take advantage of being a VVIP.

Any kind of negligence will not be tolerated in the fair: DC

DC Manjunath Bhajantri said that it is the main priority of all of us to provide easy and safe water offerings to the devotees in the month of Sawan. In such a situation, do your duty with service attitude and mutual coordination. Everyone’s participation is necessary in the Shravani fair. Do not do any work in haste. Also keep in mind that lovingly pick up the sleeping kanwariyas and move them forward safely. Keep in mind that there should be no communication gap. There should be no shortage in their safety and convenience. Be prepared for emergencies 24×7. The prestige of the state government is attached to Shravani Mela, during this time any kind of negligence will not be tolerated. The DC instructed all the office bearers of the temple to treat the pandits/priests working in the temple properly. Realizing the sensitivity and importance of Shravani Mela, discharge your responsibilities. Ignore the rumors at all.

Sunday night performance night for all of us: SP

SP Subhash Chandra Jat said that we have full faith that all of you will discharge your duties and responsibilities with full devotion and honesty. I know that all of you have faced every situation. Looking at the time and circumstances, all of you are capable of taking the required and necessary decisions. He said that controlling the crowd is your important responsibility. Sunday night is performance night for all of us. Discharge your duties with the spirit of service and dedication. Keep in mind that there should be no inappropriate behavior with the devotees under any circumstances. He directed DSP Sadar and Magistrate deputed in Mela area to be constantly on tour.

Avoid eating outside food, take care of your own safety as well: DDC

DDC Dr. Tarachand said that the preparation for the first Monday of the month of Shravan will be our first challenge. There should be no misbehavior with the devotees. He said that it is the main responsibility of all of us to offer water to the devotees safely and easily. DDC told everyone to avoid eating outside food and discharge their responsibilities keeping in mind their own safety.

All of them were present in the briefing

City SP Jamshedpur, CRPF Commandant, NDRF Commandant, SDO Deoghar Dipankar Chowdhary, DTO, DPRO Ravi Kumar, District Panchayati Raj Officer, DSP Sadar, SDPO Sadar, NDC and all the deputed magistrates, other than APRO, other concerned department officials deputed in the Mela area Magistrate, police officers etc. were present.

