Shree Ganesh of Kanpur airport, 142 passengers boarded the flight to Bengaluru

Kanpur. Wednesday was recorded in the pages of history for Kanpur. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated the new terminal of Kanpur Airport 12 days ago. The new terminal was opened for passengers on Wednesday. Here the flight to Bangalore landed at this terminal with Jai Ho announcement. The passengers of the plane were welcomed. Shortly after this, the same flight carrying 142 passengers from Kanpur left for Bengaluru at the scheduled time. Passengers who reached the airport praised its beauty. Along with this thanked PM Modi and Chief Minister Yogi.

First flight landed in Bangalore

The first flight from the new terminal to Bangalore landed on Wednesday. The flight arrived here 10 minutes before the scheduled time. Passengers were happy to see the new airport. Passengers said that it was not expected that Kanpur airport would be so grand. It goes on to say that on May 26, the new terminal was inaugurated by the Chief Minister and the Union Civil Aviation Minister. But due to transfer of equipment, the airport could not become operational that day. After 12 days the new terminal was opened for passengers. Now the Kanpur-Delhi flight is also expected to start from June 16. Indigo will provide its services. There is continuous churning on this. The schedule has also been released to start Delhi’s airline.

First airport to land fighter plane

Please inform that from January 1 to December 31, 2022, 2095 flights arrived and departed at Chakeri Airport. Also 4,84,696 passengers travelled. This is a record in the history of Chakeri Airport. At present, Indigo’s Mumbai, Bangalore and Spice Jet’s Delhi and Mumbai flights fly regularly. At the same time, this will be the first airport in UP where fighter jet (plane) can land.

