Shreyas Iyer taking pain injection, doubt on return to team for Asia Cup 2023

ICC world cup 2023 There are less than three months left. Team India’s leading batsman shreyas iyer Trying to regain fitness for this showpiece event. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star felt discomfort when he was playing the fourth Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Iyer did not even come to bat in that match.

Iyer also missed the WTC final

Middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the Australia series and the entire Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 due to a recurring back injury. Due to back surgery, Iyer could not even play the final of the ICC World Test Championship against Pat Cummins’s Australia. Iyer is reportedly undergoing physiotherapy at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Asia Cup 2023: Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah will return to the team, update on injury of both

West Indies tour of India next month

The 28-year-old batsman has not been named in India’s squad for the West Indies tour. India have included youngsters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad in the 16-man squad for the two-Test series against the West Indies starting July 12 in Dominica. As per the latest developments, Iyer is also expected to miss the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Iyer is taking pain injection

According to a report in Times of India, it has been learned that Iyer is unlikely to regain full fitness for the continental tournament to be held in August-September. A source was quoted as claiming that Iyer recently took an injection for his back pain at the BCCI’s National Cricket Academy. His back is still troubling him. Earlier, Iyer was ruled out of the ODI series between India and New Zealand due to a back injury.

Iyer made his debut in 2017

The star batsman had also complained of stiffness in the back after the final match of the Sri Lanka series earlier this year. Shreyas Iyer has played 10 Tests, 42 ODIs and 49 T20 matches for India. Iyer made his international debut in 2017 against New Zealand at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Iyer has scored 1631 runs for India in the 50-over format.