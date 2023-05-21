Shreyas Talpade commented on Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film ‘Golmaal-5’

One of the comedy films of Hindi cinema, every episode of the film ‘Golmaal’ has entertained the audience a lot. Four films of this series were released. After these four films, the audience is eagerly waiting for the next film in the Golmaal series. Recently, actor Shreyas Talpade has commented on this.

Talking to the media, Shreyas Talpade said, ‘To be honest, not only the fans but we are also eagerly waiting for ‘Golmaal 5’. Even before Corona started, Rohit and Ajay had announced the next part of the film. Unfortunately, Covid came and things changed. To be honest, we have no idea what the story is. Only Rohit Shetty knows this, so I can talk about the story of the film only when he calls me. But yes, we are waiting for it.

Golmaal Fun Unlimited, the first film of Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal series, was released in 2006. Sharman Joshi, Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi and Ajay Devgan were in lead roles in this film. After this Rohit Shetty has made three sequels for his fans namely ‘Golmaal Returns’, ‘Golmaal-3’ and ‘Golmaal Again’.