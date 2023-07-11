Shubhendu Adhikari reached the High Court for re-polling on the day of counting, hearing will be held tomorrow

Opposition leader Shubhendu Adhikari has approached the High Court on the day of counting of votes for the panchayat elections in West Bengal, demanding re-election. In the Calcutta High Court, BJP leader Shubhendu Adhikari petitioned a division bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmoy Bhattacharya for re-polling at 6,000 booths during the counting process. Permission has been given to file the case on behalf of the bench. There is a possibility of hearing on many matters including this case on Wednesday. On Tuesday, advocate Shreejeev Chakraborty, on behalf of Shubhendu Adhikari, mentioned the matter in the court.

Video footage was also shown in Calcutta High Court

They also showed the judges video footage of ballot boxes being looted and water poured over them on polling day. Even after his claim, the Commission did not hold re-elections at all those booths. The court granted permission to file the case as per his request. Advocate Priyanka Tibrewal has also approached the High Court alleging violence in the panchayat elections. He claimed in the court that there was violence on the day of Panchayat elections. The violence continued even on the day of counting. There were reports of violence, including bomb hurling, at Diamond Harbor in South 24 Parganas, Panchla in Howrah, several centers in North 24 Parganas before the counting of votes began.

Bengal Panchayat Election: High Court seeks report from state government and IG of BSF on violence on polling day

Bench assured to hear all the cases together

Priyanka requested to register the case. The court gave permission. At the same time, the CPMO has registered a case in Howrah today, bringing the Jaipur incident to the fore. The division bench of the Chief Justice assured to hear all the cases together. Earlier, the opposition had approached the High Court with several petitions including the deployment of central forces during the panchayat elections. Later the demand to cancel the vote also arose. Now it has to be seen what the Calcutta High Court will decide on Shubhendu’s demand for re-polling.

