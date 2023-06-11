Shubman Gill: Out or not out? After the controversial catch, Shubman Gill did this work, created a ruckus in the sports world!

Shubman Gill Tweet On WTC Final: Team India’s star opener Shubman Gill Controversially dismissed in the second innings of the final match of the World Test Championship 2023. Cameron Green took a controversial catch of Gill by diving, which was almost touching the ground. But the umpire declared the Indian opener out. Gill has given a strong reaction on this. He shared a post on Twitter during the match itself, which is becoming very viral on social media.

Cheating happened with Shubman Gill

In fact, in India’s second innings, ‘cheating’ happened with Team India opener Shubman Gill. Scott Boland made the victim just before tea, when Cameron Green caught the first ball of the 8th over of the innings. On-field umpires Chris Gaffaney and Richard Illingworth referred to third-umpire Richard Kettleborough for a call. Kettleborough called the catch clean after watching replays several times. Gill and captain Rohit Sharma did not seem to agree with this decision. However, he had to return to the pavilion after scoring 18 runs.

Shubman Gill reacted

However, Shubman Gill’s tweet is becoming very viral on social media. In this post, Shubman Gill has shown catching Cameron Green. Actually, it is clearly visible in the viral photo on social media that Cameron Green has the ball in his hands, but by that time the ball had touched the ground. Apart from this, Shubman Gill has shared an emoji in the caption with the picture. At the same time, users say that Shubman Gill was not out, but due to the wrong decision of the third umpire, the pavilion had to be returned. Social media users are continuously giving their feedback by commenting on Shubman Gill’s tweet.

India’s target of 444 runs to win

On the other hand, talking about this match, Team India has a target of 444 runs to win. Now the last day’s play is left in the final match of the World Test Championship between India and Australia at The Oval ground in London. Australia declared their second innings by scoring 270 runs for 8 wickets, giving Team India a target of 444 runs to win. The Indian team lost its 3 wickets till the fourth day. By the fourth day, India scored 164 runs for 3 wickets. Now he needs 280 runs to win. Let us tell you that the Australian team had scored 469 runs in their opening innings, after which India’s innings ended on 296 runs.