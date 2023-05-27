Shubman Gill-Sara Ali Khan breakup! Stars unfollow each other on social media, fans are heartbroken

Indian cricketer, Shubman Gill is rocking the IPL these days. Cricketers are often in discussion about their personal life. Of late, Shubman has been making headlines for allegedly dating Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar, and though some say he is dating actress Sara Ali Khan. However, nothing official has been done from anyone’s side.

Shubman and Sara unfollowed each other

Shubman and Sara maintain silence on their dating rumours, fans often tease the cricketer by taking Sara’s name whenever he plays on the field. According to the latest report in Telly Chakkar, Shubman Gill and Sara Ali Khan have reportedly parted ways forever. Shubman and Sara have apparently unfollowed each other on social media.

Rumored to date Sara Tendulkar

Before Sara Ali Khan, Shubman Gill was reportedly dating Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter, Sara Tendulkar, and rumors of their relationship cropped up in 2020. It so happened that Sara had called Shubman her ‘favourite’ player and praised his fielding during IPL 2020. While netizens were speculating that Shubman and Sara Tendulkar would make their relationship official soon. The news of their breakup surfaced online, leaving fans heartbroken.

Shubman Gill’s work front

On the work front, Shubman has lent his voice to Indian Spider-Man, Pavitra Prabhakar in Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse. The original Indian version of Spider-Man first starred Sharad Devarajan, Suresh Seetharaman, and Jeevan J. The Spider-Man: India comic book by Kang was introduced in January 2005. Now, Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse will appear for the first time.