Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill arrives in Paris to spend holidays, football club PSG gifted number 7 jersey

Shubman Gill PSG Gift: Team India’s young opener Shubman Gill The ICC World Test Championship has been on a break since the final. These days he is celebrating his holidays in Paris. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill visited the Park de Princes, the home stadium of French football club Paris Saint Germain (PSG). Where PSG has gifted jersey number 7 to Shubman. Gill has reacted to this. His photo and video are becoming increasingly viral on social media.

PSG gifted jersey to Shubman Gill

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) gifted his jersey to Shubman Gill. In a picture that went viral, Gill is seen holding the PSG jersey, on which his favorite number 7 is printed. PSG shared a picture of the Indian batsman on their official Twitter account, in which Shubman Gill is posing in the stadium holding the number 7 jersey. He wrote in its caption, ‘Hello friends, here is India’s favorite cricketer and PSG fan Shubman Gill at Park de Princes.’ On this, Shubman has called PSG ‘Thank you’ through a video.

Shubman Gill was also seen enjoying the FA Cup final

Please tell that Shubman Gill was recently seen wearing jerseys of various football clubs like Chelsea, Barcelona. In the same month, Shubman Gill was also seen enjoying the Manchester City FA Cup final. This match was being played between Manchester City and Manchester United. Indian team’s experienced batsmen Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were also present here with him. In this match, Manchester City defeated Manchester United by 2-1.

Team India will go on West Indies tour

Significantly, the Indian team will go on West Indies tour in July. Test, ODI and T20 series are to be played between India and West Indies. Team India can give Shubman Gill a chance for this series as well. Gill did a great job in IPL 2023. But he proved to be a flop in the World Test Championship final. India had to face defeat badly in the final. Captain Rohit Sharma and the players had to face a lot of criticism after Team India’s defeat.

