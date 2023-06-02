Shubman Gill will destroy Australian bowlers in WTC final, claims Ricky Ponting

Shubman Gill Has scored a record double century in ODIs with centuries in all formats in recent times. 2021 world test championship Shubman made his Test debut against New Zealand. At that time, he could not show any special feat with the bat. Then he was dismissed after scoring 28 runs. In the last about six months, he has shown great signs of improvement in the same aspect. Gill is also a part of the team in the World Test Championship final this time.

Shubman Gill was the top scorer of IPL 2023

In IPL 2023, Shubman Gill has scored the highest 890 runs in the tournament with three centuries. He has become the second highest run scorer after Virat Kohli in a season of IPL. It is no wonder that India will have high hopes from Gill to win the World Test Championship final. India has to play this final match against Australia at The Oval from June 7.

These star players made a splash in IPL 2023, from Shubman Gill to Rinku Singh, watch video

Gill will open with Rohit Sharma

Gill’s opening with captain Rohit Sharma in the WTC final is almost certain. Gill will have to face bowlers like Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. Legendary Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting believes that Gill will be an important factor in the WTC final. Ponting told the ICC, ‘He is looking in great form. He has some serious class.

Ricky Ponting praised fiercely

The two-time World Cup winning captain said that Gill’s short arm pull shot on the front foot can make the Australian fast bowlers think. The former Australia captain said, “The kind of front foot pull shot he plays against the fast bowlers, that will be one shot he will probably need against this Australian attack. The bowlers don’t have the answer.”

Gill has joined the team

The right-handed batsman completed his first training session on Thursday along with the rest of his team-mates. Gill, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja joined the team late as they were part of the IPL 2023 finals. Gill’s impressive season with the bat could not fetch defending champions Gujarat Titans a second successive title but they will be hoping to lift their first major trophy in Indian colors next week.