Shukra Rashi Parivartan 2023: Venus is going to transit in Cancer, these zodiac signs will get auspicious results

Shukra Rashi Parivartan 2023, Venus Transit in Cancer: The transit of Venus is going to happen on the night of May 30 this month at 7.39 pm but in the Moon sign Cancer. The transit of Venus in Gemini took place on 02 May. Now it is very important to know at what time this transit will happen. Today we will tell you which zodiac signs are going to get auspicious results due to the transit of Venus in Cancer.

When will the zodiac of Venus change

According to astrology, on May 30, 2023 at 07:39 in the night, the planet Venus will leave Gemini and transit in the Moon’s sign Cancer and will remain in this sign till July 7, 2023 at 03:59 in the morning.

The transit of Venus will bring some fruits for the people of Aries

For Aries people, this transit of Venus is believed to increase happiness and peace in the family. At this time you will take care of the facilities of your family and focus on buying comfort items for them.

Venus transit will have this effect on Scorpio

The planet Venus will give you many unexpected benefits. Long pending works will be completed and money will also be gained. Interest towards religion will increase and spiritual journey is also possible. Time is also good for the students.

Effect of transit of Venus on Capricorn

With the effect of Venus transit, auspicious effects will increase in the life of Capricorn people and your relations with family members will improve. Your closeness with your spouse will increase and you will become more romantic than before. There will be progress in your business and employed people will also get some better opportunities.