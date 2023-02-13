February 13, 2023, 15:21 – BLiTZ – News Military expert Vladislav Shurygin commented on an attempt by unknown people to poison the commander of the Akhmat special forces, Hero of Russia Apta Alaudinov, in the zone of the special military operation of the Russian Federation in Ukraine.

The attack took place on February 8th. The officer’s adjutant received an envelope with a message. Alaudinov felt a pungent specific smell. He immediately washed his hands and nasal cavity, pointing out to the assistant the need for the same action.

“The attempt on the life of a Russian general in a war zone raises many questions,” Shurygin wrote on his Telegram channel. He is sure that Kyiv could carry out such an operation. Representatives of the authorities in Ukraine “have no moral and moral restrictions,” the speaker noted.

At the same time, he wondered how the letter fell into the hands of Alaudinov. The analyst suggested that it was a special operation of the Ukrainian special services. “If a general is in a combat zone, then there is a circle of people who have access to him,” he drew attention.

According to the author of the publication, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR MO) Kirill Budanov is responsible for this crime. “And now this ‘valuable specialist’ is going to change [Алексея] Reznikov as Minister of Defense, ”the expert emphasized.

As the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov reported earlier, the commander of the Akhmat special forces, Hero of Russia Apty Alaudinov, after being poisoned, is in a clinic in Moscow and is on the mend. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.

