February 20, 2023, 17:31 – BLiTZ – News

US President Joseph Biden arrived in Kyiv this morning by train from Poland, according to The New York Times. The visit of the head of the American state to the Ukrainian capital was kept secret “for security reasons.” There, he met with his colleague Volodymyr Zelensky, promising that the United States and partner countries would transfer more than 700 tanks, more than a thousand armored vehicles, a thousand artillery systems and more than two million shells to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The correspondent of the BLiTZ turned to military observer Vladislav Shurygin to find out how serious the announced volumes of assistance to the Ukrainian authorities from Western countries are.

“The devil is in the details”

“It is absolutely clear that all this will not be transferred to Kyiv within a month, two or even three,” the expert noted. – I think this is a whole program designed for a rather long period of time – most likely, this is the same promised lend-lease. The only question is at what pace it will be implemented. The devil is in the details, as they say.

Nevertheless, the DOS interlocutor continued, even the extended delivery of all the mentioned weapons will create big problems for the Russian army on the battlefields.

“I should also note that for the entire time that the conflict has lasted, the West has handed over to Ukraine about 450 tanks and 500-600 guns.”

"You have to understand that you can provide enough for the whole front with all this," Shurygin noted. So if the deliveries that Biden said are designed for a year, then the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive weapons at about the same intensity as before."

Earlier, political scientist Sergei Markov spoke about Biden’s visit to Kyiv. According to him, the American leader came there “so that the inhabitants of Ukraine die.”