March 12 - BLiTZ. The Russian army has not yet used many types of the most modern weapons in Ukraine. This was stated by a military expert, analyst Vladislav Shurygin.

“Many things have not yet begun to be used, have not even been touched. Sometimes this raises questions. For example, when I see “Armata” (T-14 tanks – ed.) to be transferred to Ukraine, I think with such deaf irritation why they will move there, what roads they will be dragged along, ”the expert argues.

At the same time, the analyst does not doubt the fidelity of the decisions made by the top military leadership.

“Everything has a logic and an explanation. I doubt that this can be regarded as sabotage or stupidity. Our army is commanded by extremely intelligent people who know what they are doing, ”added Shurygin.

Russia’s special operation in Ukraine began on February 24 last year.