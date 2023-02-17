February 17, 2023, 16:49 – BLiTZ – News

Military expert Vladislav Shurygin assessed Poland’s plans to create in the structure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) the first unit of the “Polish Legion”, which will be engaged in reconnaissance and sabotage.

He noted that the United States has already drawn Warsaw into the confrontation with Russia as its “most consistent ally.” The speaker recalled that the Poles have been in Ukraine almost from the first days of the special military operation (SVO) of the Russian Federation. He drew attention to the fact that Polish instructors and advisers “outgrew” into “special forces”, then into crews with self-propelled guns “Crab”.

According to Shurygin, the Polish authorities themselves create “favorable ground for the hidden assimilation of the former Polish lands” with the aim of “further Polonization” of the whole of Ukraine.

He pointed out that Washington “clearly and unequivocally” promised Warsaw leadership in the European Union (EU). The White House is dissatisfied with the behavior of Germany, its inconsistency and inertia in the “crusade” against the Russian Federation, the analyst explained.

In a conversation with MK, he doubted that the United States would drag Poland into a “big war”, since this republic is a member of NATO. “If something goes wrong, then Poland will ask for help from NATO, and then everyone will have to“ fit in ”in the confrontation with Russia,” Shurygin stressed.

The American authorities, on the other hand, set Poland – the “hyena of Europe” – the task of “rushing forward not out of fear, but out of conscience,” he pointed out. The interlocutor of the media believes that Warsaw is unlikely to send regiments and divisions to Ukraine. However, they can be called “volunteer legions,” he noted.

“Recently, information was published in Poland that, if usually 4,000 people were fired from the Polish army on average per year, then in 2023, 9,500 were fired. This just says how many “vacationers” went to fight in the east, ”concluded the expert.

