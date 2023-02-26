Siberian woman told that her son, a member of the SVO, was not allowed into the bar in uniform – DOS

February 26, 2023, 11:42 – BLiTZ – News In Novosibirsk, a military man who took part in a special operation in Ukraine was not allowed into the Respublica bar because he was wearing a uniform. This was told by his mother, according to the NGS.

Today, the bar admitted its guilt and publicly apologized, noting that they are now looking for victims.

It is worth saying that a resident of Siberia commented on the situation on the Flump service on February 24. She said that on Defender of the Fatherland Day, she and her son wanted to visit the bar, but they were simply not allowed. The guy was in military uniform, he was given a little vacation the day before so that he could see his family.

“A member of the NWO, works in one of the most difficult areas, was given a vacation. They didn’t let me in, and they refused in a boorish manner, ”the woman described the situation. According to her, they tried to explain to the staff that the guy simply did not have time to change into civilian clothes, but the administrator of the establishment said that she “doesn’t care at all.”

Later, the director of Graten LLC, the Respublica bar at Lenina 6, Valentin Kamenev officially commented on the incident. He noticed that the administrator followed a pattern, but she needed to show some flexibility.

