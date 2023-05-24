Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar will reach Delhi today, will discuss cabinet expansion with Congress High Command

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will travel to New Delhi this evening where they are likely to meet the Congress high command to discuss cabinet expansion in the state and allocation of portfolios to existing ministers. According to the official schedule of the Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah will leave for Delhi at 06:30 pm by a special flight. He will stay in the national capital for the night. At the same time, Shivkumar’s office told that along with the Chief Minister, the Deputy Chief Minister will also go on a tour of Delhi. Though the details of Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar’s visit to Delhi have not been shared with the media, party sources said that the two leaders are likely to meet the Congress high command on the issue of portfolio allocation to sitting ministers and cabinet expansion.

The first list of eight ministers was approved in the meeting

In Karnataka, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were sworn in as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively on May 20 along with eight ministers. However, portfolios have not been allocated to these ministers yet. According to Congress sources, the party high command approved the first list of eight ministers in a meeting held in Delhi last week ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, while the first cabinet plans to induct a large number of MLAs. Sources said that Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar allegedly had differences of opinion regarding some names during the discussion.

Many leaders involved in the race to become ministers

Allocation of portfolios to new ministers and formation of a cabinet in which all communities, regions, factions and new and old generation legislators get representation is a very challenging task for Siddaramaiah. The sanctioned strength of ministers in the Karnataka cabinet is 34. Seeing this, many leaders are involved in the race to become ministers.