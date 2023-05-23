Siddaramaiah government minister’s statement created panic in Karnataka Congress, DK Shivakumar in trouble

Bengaluru : Recently, after the formation of the Congress government in Karnataka, a minister of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has given such a statement that there has been a disturbance in the State Congress Committee. It is reported that MB Patil, a minister in the newly formed government of Karnataka, has said that Siddaramaiah will continue to be the Chief Minister for the full five years. His statement has created some stir in the ruling Congress. Tell who will be the Chief Minister of Karnataka? There were long discussions about this in Delhi and then on May 20, Siddaramaiah was sworn in as Chief Minister and State Congress chief DK Shivakumar as Deputy Chief Minister.

Two-and-a-half-year formula was prepared

In the Karnataka assembly elections held on May 10, the Congress ousted the BJP from power in the state by winning 135 out of 224 seats. After this, the claim of both Siddaramaiah and Shivkumar for the post of Chief Minister was being considered. Last week, ahead of government formation, there were reports quoting party sources that the high command had worked out a formula for two-and-a-half-year power-sharing between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar or alternating chief ministers to break the impasse in Karnataka. I went. Under this, Siddaramaiah has been made the Chief Minister and Shivakumar the Deputy Chief Minister.

High command will decide: DK Shivakumar

This comment by MB Patil, a minister in the Siddaramaiah government, dismissed speculations that Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar would take over as chief minister after two-and-a-half years or after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. MB Patil had said on Monday evening that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would complete his five-year term. Angered by the minister’s statement, Karnataka Pradesh Congress President DK Shivakumar only said that the high command would look into it, while his brother DK Suresh, MP from Bengaluru Rural, said he could give a scathing reply to MB Patil’s statement, but he would not do.

Significance of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s presence at Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s swearing-in

Siddaramaiah will be CM for five years

MB Patil was asked in Mysuru on Monday whether Siddaramaiah would continue as the Chief Minister for five years or there is a formula for sharing power? In response to this, he had said that Siddaramaiah would be the chief minister for five years. If there was power sharing or something else, our leadership would have told the media. There is no such thing. As our AICC General Secretary has said that things are going on.