Siddaramaiah in action as soon as he took over the chair, ban on all pending works of BJP government

As soon as he assumed power in Karnataka Siddaramaiah Seen in action. He has put a stop to all the pending works started by the previous BJP government. Along with this, the release of funds has also been banned. It is worth mentioning that in the recently concluded Karnataka assembly elections, the Congress registered a thumping victory and formed the government in the state on its own by winning 135 seats. While BJP got out of power by bringing 66 seats. On 20 May, Siddaramaiah was sworn in as Chief Minister and DK Shivakumar as Deputy Chief Minister.

The first session of the 16th Karnataka Legislative Assembly began with the swearing in of the newly elected representatives.

After the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government came to power in Karnataka, the first session of the 16th Karnataka Legislative Assembly began on Monday with all the newly elected representatives taking oath.

All 224 newly elected representatives will take oath during the three-day session.

According to assembly officials, all 224 newly elected representatives will take oath as legislators during this three-day session. During this, the election of the new assembly speaker will also take place. At present, RV Deshpande, the senior-most member of the House as the Pro-tem Speaker, is administering the oath to the newly elected representatives.

Siddaramaiah’s personality is somewhat “dominant”, know some special things about the new CM of Karnataka

Karnataka govt orders to stop the release of funds and payments to any orders given by the previous govt in any department including boards/corporations along with ordering to stop all pending works which haven’t started yet.

— ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2023



He took oath as an MLA

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Ministers G Parameshwara, KH Muniyappa, MB Patil, KJ George, Satish Jarkiholi, Priyank Kharge have taken oath as MLAs.