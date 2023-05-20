Siddaramaiah takes oath as CM in Karnataka, DK Shivakumar becomes deputy CM

Bengaluru, 20 May (Hindustan Times). A new government was formed in Karnataka on Saturday. Congress leader Siddaramaiah was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of the state and DK Shivakumar as the Deputy Chief Minister. Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot administered the oath to all the ministers at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

In this swearing-in ceremony of the Karnataka government, the solidarity of the opposition parties was seen with Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra and Congress Party National President Mallikarjun Kharge. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and HP CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and Blitz Stalin, Tejashwi Yadav, Hemant Soren and Mehbooba Mufti, Sitaram Yechury, Farooq Abdullah, D Raja, Dipankar Bhattacharya etc. are present. are.

Cabinet Minister:

As cabinet ministers in the newly-elected Karnataka government, Dr. G. Parmeshwar, K.H. Muniyappa, K.J. George and M.B. Patil took the oath.

Minister of State:

Satish Jarkiholi, Priyank Kharge, Ramalinga Reddy and BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan took oath as ministers in the newly-elected Karnataka government.