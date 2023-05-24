Siddaramaiah’s difficulties increased as soon as the government was formed in Karnataka, protest demanding to make the favorite MLA a minister

in Karnataka Siddaramaiah The government has come into action under the leadership of But with the formation of the government, the difficulties of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar are also increasing. The demand to take their favorite MLAs in the cabinet has started rising in the state. Demonstration is also being done for this.

Demand raised for ministerial post to MLA D Sudhakar

On May 20, the Congress government was formed in Karnataka under the leadership of Siddaramaiah. On that day Siddaramaiah was sworn in as Chief Minister and DK Shivakumar as Deputy Chief Minister. Along with this, 8 other MLAs took oath as ministers. Now everyone is waiting for cabinet expansion in Karnataka. Meanwhile, in Karnataka, the demand for giving ministerial posts to their favorite MLAs has started gaining momentum. Congress workers from Hiriyur assembly constituency protested outside Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s residence and demanded that the MLA from Hiriyur assembly constituency D Sudhakar be given a ministerial berth.

Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar will go to Delhi regarding cabinet expansion

Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah And Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will travel to New Delhi on Wednesday evening, where he is likely to meet the Congress high command to discuss cabinet expansion in the state and allocation of portfolios to existing ministers. While the details of Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar’s visit to Delhi have not been shared with the media, party sources said the two leaders are likely to meet the Congress high command on the issue of portfolio allocation to sitting ministers and cabinet expansion.

Siddaramaiah in action as soon as he took over the chair, ban on all pending works of BJP government

#WATCH , Bengaluru: Congress workers of Hiriyur Constituency protest outside Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s residence, demanding that Hiriyur Constituency MLA D Sudhakar be given a ministerial post. pic.twitter.com/KGNso63iHi

— ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2023



News of differences between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar regarding the post of minister

According to sources, there is an alleged difference of opinion between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar regarding some names in the cabinet. It is feared that both have been called to Delhi for this. Allocation of portfolios to new ministers and formation of a cabinet in which all communities, regions, factions and new and old generation legislators get representation is a challenging task for Siddaramaiah. The sanctioned strength of ministers in the Karnataka cabinet is 34. Seeing this, many leaders are involved in the race to become ministers.