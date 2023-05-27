Siddaramaiah’s new team formed, some farmer and some engineer, see profile of all ministers

Karnataka The Congress government expanded the cabinet on Saturday within a week of coming to power in the state. Sons of two former chief ministers — Dinesh Gundu Rao, son of R Gundu Rao and Madhu Bangarappa, son of S Bangarappa — were among those who got ministerial berths. The party has also given a chance to many former ministers and senior leaders in its second list of ministers.

H K Patil

HK Patil is a veteran Congress leader and an experienced politician. Patil, 69, was elected from the Gadag constituency. He has held the portfolios of Textiles, Water Resources, Agriculture, Law and Parliamentary Affairs as well as Rural Development and Panchayat Raj. He comes from a political family, his father K. H. Patil was also an MLA from the same constituency.

Krishna Byre Gowda

Krishna Byre Gowda is a five-time MLA – twice from Vemagal in Kolar and three times from Byattarayanapura in Bengaluru city. The 50-year-old MLA was the Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj. He also took charge of agriculture, law and parliamentary affairs. He holds a master’s degree in International Affairs from the American University’s School of International Service in Washington.

N Cheluvarayaswamy

N Cheluvarayaswamy had joined Congress from JD(S) in 2018 before the assembly elections. He is a four-time MLA from Nagamangala. He was a Lok Sabha member in 2009, but resigned in 2013 to contest the assembly elections on a JD(S) ticket from his favorite seat, Nagamangala.

Of. Venkatesh Periyapatna

Of. Venkatesh is a five-time MLA from Periyapatna. The 75-year-old Congress MLA was earlier with the Janata Dal. He later joined the Congress and became an MLA in 2013. In 2018, he was the JD(S) candidate K.K. Was defeated by Mahadev. He won the assembly elections this time.

Dr. H. C. Mahadevappa

Dr. H. C. Mahadevappa completed his MBBS from JJM Medical College. Belonging to the Scheduled Caste community, the 70-year-old MLA from T Narsipur was earlier with the JD(S) and later joined the Congress. He was the Public Works Minister in the previous Siddaramaiah government.

Ishwar Khandre

Congress working president Ishwar Khandre comes from a political family. His father Bhimanna Khandre was also a minister in the Karnataka government. The 61-year-old leader is an engineering graduate and also a four-time MLA from Bhalki in Bidar constituency.

Dinesh Gundu

Former State Congress President Dinesh Gundu Rao comes from a prestigious family. His father Late R. Gundu Rao was the Chief Minister from 1980 to 1983. Rao, who did engineering from BMS College, continued his winning streak for the sixth consecutive time in 2023. He was the Minister of Food and Civil Supplies from 2015 to 2016.

Of. N. Rajanna

Of. N. Rajanna is a 72-year-old leader of the Scheduled Tribe community. He is a lawyer and agriculturist. He was also elected MLA from Madhugiri assembly constituency in 2013.

sharanbasappa

Sharanbasappa Darshanapur is a five-time MLA from Shahapur constituency in Yadgir district. The 62-year-old leader is a graduate in civil engineering. His father Bapugowda was a three-time MLA from Darshanpur Shahapur and also a minister in the Karnataka government.

Shivanand Patil

Shivanand Patil, a four-time MLA from Basavana Bagewadi, was the health and family welfare minister from 2018 to 2019 in the coalition government led by HD Kumaraswamy.

Ramappa Balappa

Ramappa Balappa is a three-time MLA from Timmapur Mudhol. This year, he had won the seat by defeating the then minister Govind Karjol, who was a five-time MLA from the same constituency. Timmapur was the Minister of Sugar, Ports and Inland Transport of Karnataka.

S. S. mallikarjuna

S. S. Mallikarjuna is an educationist, who won the election from Davanagere North. He is the son of veteran Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa, who is the MLA from Davanagere South. He is also the chairman of the prestigious SS Institute of Medical Science and Research Centre, Davangere.

Shivraj Sangappa, Dr. Sharanprakash Patil and Mankal S. Vaidya

Shivraj Sangappa Tangdagi, 52, is a three-time MLA from Kanakagiri constituency in Koppal district. Dr. Sharanprakash Patil is a doctor by profession and is a 4th time MLA from Sedam constituency of Kalaburagi district. Mankal S. Vaidya was elected twice from Bhatkal-Honnavar constituency in Uttara Kannada district.

Lakshmi Hebbalkar and Rahim Khan

Lakshmi Hebbalkar is a 48 year old MLA from Belagavi Rural. She has won from this seat for the second time. He is considered close to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. The 57-year-old MLA from Bidar North constituency, Rahim Khan was the youth empowerment and sports minister in the HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government.

D Sudhakar and Santosh Lad

D Sudhakar is a three-time MLA from Hiriyur in Chitradurga district. The 62-year-old Congress MLA had served as the Social Welfare Minister of Karnataka from 2008 to 2009. Santosh Lad is the MLA from Kalghatgi assembly constituency of Dharwad district. Lad, 48, has done B.Com and comes from a business family.

N. S. Boseraju, N. S. Boseraju and Madhu Bangarappa

N. S. Boseraju, the national secretary of the Congress, is not a member of the Legislative Council or the Legislative Assembly. He is considered close to the Congress high command. After much deliberation, his name was approved at the last moment. Suresh B. S. There is a two-time MLA who made it to the Karnataka cabinet. Madhu Bangarappa Former Chief Minister S. Bangarappa’s son. Earlier he was associated with JD(S). The 56-year-old MLA defeated his brother and BJP candidate Kumar Bangrappa from Sorba assembly constituency in Shivamogga district in the 2023 assembly elections.

Dr. M. C. Sudhakar and B. Nagendra Ballari

Dr. MC Sudhakar is the MLA from Chintamani assembly constituency of Chikkaballapur district. The 54-year-old MLA reached the Karnataka Legislative Assembly after winning for the third time. He is a dental surgeon. B Nagendra is the Congress MLA from Ballari constituency. He defeated former minister B. Sriramulu from Ballari Rural constituency in the recently held assembly elections.

