Siddharth Malhotra embarrassed by paparazzi’s act, video viral

The trailer of Bollywood actress Kiara Advani and actor Karthik Aryan’s film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ was released on 5 June. Actor Sidharth Malhotra was spotted by the paparazzi when the trailer of the film was released. The paparazzi teasing Siddharth about Kiara’s name reminded him of the trailer release of ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’. Currently this video is going viral on social media. Meanwhile, Siddharth shared the trailer of Karthik-Kiara’s film on Instagram and wished both of them.

After the release of the trailer of Satyaprem Ki Katha, the paparazzi teased Siddharth saying, “Bhai…Bhabhi ka trailer aaya hai, bahut achcha hai”, after which Siddharth blushed a bit and posed for the camera gone. At present, this video is becoming very viral on social media. Bollywood’s popular couple Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on 7 February 2023.

Sidharth Malhotra shared the trailer of ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ on his Instagram story and congratulated the entire team along with Kartik-Kiara. Siddharth said, “The trailer is so beautiful that (says Kiara) I am excited to see the character of ‘Katha’ played by you in the film. My best wishes to the entire team of ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ and Kartik Aaryan.”

The pair of Karthik-Kiara was earlier seen in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa-2’. The audience liked the chemistry between the two. After that, once again Karthik-Kiara has come to meet the audience in the form of ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’. The film will release on June 29. Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak will be seen in the role of Karthik’s parents.