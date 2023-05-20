Significance of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s presence at Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s swearing-in

Congress government was formed in Karnataka. Siddaramaiah took oath as Chief Minister and DK Shivakumar as Deputy Chief Minister. This swearing-in ceremony held at Sri Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday was important in many ways. Congress party in Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party After defeating, the power has been captured. That’s why its celebration was also big. The unity of non-BJP parties was also visible in the swearing-in ceremony. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren also attended the swearing-in ceremony of Siddaramaiah.

Congress tried to show opposition unity

In recent years, wherever non-BJP governments have been formed, there has been a concerted effort to show opposition unity. Karnataka Same happened in me. In Jharkhand, both the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) have a stake in the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led government. That’s why it is necessary for Hemant Soren to go to Karnataka. But, its indication is clear that in the Lok Sabha elections to be held next year i.e. in the year 2024, all the parties will fight unitedly against the BJP.

Assembly elections to be held in Jharkhand next year

In the year 2024, after the Lok Sabha, assembly elections are also to be held in Jharkhand. Parliamentary elections will be held in March-April, while Jharkhand assembly elections are likely to be held in October-November. Last time i.e. in the year 2019 assembly elections, JMM, Congress and RJD together contested the elections under the leadership of Hemant Soren and BJP was limited to 25 seats. The Grand Alliance got more seats than the majority and for the second time a majority government was formed in the state. UPA would like to repeat that performance in Jharkhand. In a way, this is also an indication of the growing stature of Hemant Soren in the UPA.

Hemant Soren was sitting with Ashok Gehlot

Apart from Hemant Soren, Chief Ministers of many other states also participated in the swearing-in of the Karnataka government. Hemant Soren was seated with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at the function. Next to Ashok Gehlot were former Congress National President Rahul Gandhi and the current National President of the party Mallikarjun Kharge. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Blitz Stalin was also present on the stage. Through this ceremony, the Congress tried to give the message of opposition unity.

Chief Ministers of several states witnessed the oath taking by Siddaramaiah.

The anti-BJP leaders present on the stage raised each other’s hands in a victorious posture and gave the message of solidarity. A similar scene was seen 5 years ago at HD Kumaraswamy’s swearing-in ceremony in Bengaluru. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and several other senior Congress leaders attended Siddaramaiah’s swearing-in ceremony.

These people including Nitish Kumar, Sitaram Yechury joined

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Bihar chief minister and Janata Dal (United) top leader Nitish Kumar, Bihar deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Jharkhand chief minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren, National Conference (NC) Farooq Abdullah, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti, Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary, and several other opposition leaders, including CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D Raja and CPI(ML) chief Dipankar Bhattacharya. also participated in the ceremony.

Congress has formed the government in Karnataka by winning 135 seats.

It may be noted that Karnataka is the second state after Himachal Pradesh, where the Congress party has returned to power on its own. In Karnataka, the Congress won 135 seats in the elections held on May 10 for the 224-member assembly. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) won 66 and 19 seats, respectively.