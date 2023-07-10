Signs of pressure on the global market, mixed business in Asia

New Delhi, 10 July (Hindustan Times). The global market seems to be under pressure due to the possibility of an increase in interest rates in the US. Inflation figures are going to come in America on Wednesday. These figures are also expected to have an impact on the global market. All three Wall Street indices closed with losses during the previous session. On the other hand, the European market showed a mixed trend during the previous session’s trading. There is a mixed trend in the Asian markets today. However, most of the markets in Asia seem to be trading with minor strength.

During the last trading session, all three indices of Wall Street registered a decline. The Dow Jones closed at 35,734.88 with a loss of 187.38 points, or 0.55 percent. Similarly, the S&P 500 index ended the previous session’s trade at 4,398.95 points, down 0.29 percent. Apart from this, Nasdaq fell 0.13 percent and closed at 13,660.72 points.

European markets closed with mixed trade during the previous session. The FTSE index closed at 7,256.94, down 0.32 per cent. On the other hand, the CAC index ended the previous session’s trading at a level of 7,111.88 points with a strength of 0.42 per cent. Similarly, the DAX index closed at a level of 15,603.40 points with a gain of 0.48 percent.

Today mixed business is seen in the Asian markets. Three out of 9 markets in Asia are trading in the red mark with the index declining. On the other hand, the indices of 6 markets remained in the green with the support of buying. GIFT Nifty is trading at a level of 19,425.50 points with a weakness of 0.17 percent. Similarly, the Nikkei index has reached a level of 32,109.62 points with a decline of 278.80 points, ie 0.87 percent. Apart from this, the Taiwan index is trading at a level of 16,662.79 points with a slight decline of 0.01 percent.

On the other hand, the Hang Seng index has gained 139.67 points, or 0.75 percent, to reach the level of 18,505.37 points. Similarly, the Straits Times Index is seen trading at a level of 3,146.32 points with a gain of 0.22 percent in the business so far. Apart from this, the Kospi index rose 0.02 percent to 2,527.22 points, the Set Composite index rose 0.12 percent to 1,492.30 points, the Jakarta Composite index rose 0.53 percent to 6,751.91 points, and the Shanghai Composite index gained 0.17 percent. 3,202.06 are seen doing business.