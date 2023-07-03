Signs of strength from the global market, Asian markets also boom

New Delhi, 03 July (Hindustan Times). There are signs of a boom from the global market today. During the last trading session, all the three indices of Wall Street were successful in closing with good gains. Similarly, the European indices closed on a strong note. Today, there is a bullish atmosphere in the Asian markets as well. However, the SET Composite Index seems to be trading with a slight downside.

Wall Street remained upbeat during the last trading session, due to which US indices saw a jump of 0.84 per cent to 1.45 per cent. The Dow Jones closed at 34,407.60, up 285.18 points, or 0.84 percent. Similarly, the S&P 500 index ended the previous session’s trading at a level of 4,450.38 points with a strength of 1.23 percent. Apart from this, the Nasdaq closed at a level of 13,787.92 points with a gain of 196.59 points or 1.45 percent.

Technology stocks continued their impressive rally on Wall Street during the last trading session. Netflix shares closed up 2.9 percent, Apple shares 2.23 percent and Nvidia shares 3.6 percent. At the same time, shares of Amazon and Meta managed to close with a gain of 1.9 percent. Due to the strong strength in technology stocks, the three indices of Wall Street continued their bullish trend, due to which all the three indices were able to close on a strong note.

European markets also closed on a strong note during the previous trading session. The FTSE index closed at a level of 7,531.53 points with a gain of 0.79 percent. Similarly, the CAC index ended trading at 7,400.06 points with a gain of 1.18 per cent during the previous session. Apart from this, the DAX index closed at the level of 16,147.90 points with a gain of 201.18 points, ie 1.25 percent.

Today there is a bullish atmosphere in the Asian markets as well. However, the Set Composite Index is trading at a level of 1,498.23 points with a weakness of 0.32 percent. On the other hand, SGX Nifty is trading at a level of 19,391 points with a strength of 0.24 percent. Similarly, the Nikkei index has reached the level of 33,735.75 points with a jump of 546.71 points i.e. 1.65 percent. The Hang Seng index is trading at a level of 19,241.96 points with a gain of 325.53 points, or 1.72 percent, in the trading so far, while the Kospi index has jumped 1.44 percent to reach the level of 2,601.28 points.

Similarly, the Taiwan Weighted Index has reached the level of 17,089.84 points with an increase of 174.30 points, or 1.03 percent, in the business so far. Apart from this, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.27 percent to 3,245.24 points, the Jakarta Composite Index gained 0.20 percent to 6,675.04 points and the Straits Times Index gained 0.31 percent to 3,215.92 points. .