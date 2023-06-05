Signs of strength from the global market, Asian markets also boom

New Delhi, 5 June (Hindustan Times). Positive signals are being received from the global market today. The effect of the approval of the debt ceiling bill in America is clearly visible in the global market. In the previous trading session, Wall Street had closed with a strength of up to 2.12 percent. Similarly, European markets also closed with gains in the previous trading session. Today there is a bullish trend in the Asian markets as well.

During the last trading session, all the three indices of Wall Street closed with a strength of 1.07 per cent to 2.12 per cent. The Dow Jones closed at a level of 33,762.76 points with a gain of 701.19 points, or 2.12 percent, in the previous trading session. Similarly, the S&P 500 index jumped 1.45 percent to end the previous session’s trade at 4,282.37 points. Apart from this, the Nasdaq closed at a level of 13,240.77 points with a gain of 139.78 points, or 1.07 percent.

European markets also continued to be strong during the previous trading session. The FTSE index closed at 7,607.28, up 117.01 points, or 1.54 percent. Similarly, the CAC index ended the previous session’s trade at a level of 7,270.69 points with a gain of 133.26 i.e. 1.83 per cent. Apart from this, the DAX index closed at the level of 16,051.23 points with a strength of 197.57 points i.e. 1.23 percent.

Asian markets also continued to be strong today. Apart from India, 8 out of 9 markets in Asia are trading strongly in the green mark, while the set composite index is not trading today due to a holiday. SGX Nifty is trading at a level of 18,704.50 points with a gain of 75.50 points, or 0.41 percent. Similarly, the Nikkei index jumped 528.16 points, ie 1.68 percent, to reach the level of 32,052.38 points. The Straits Times Index has also managed to reach a level of 3,189.48 points with a gain of 0.73 per cent in the trading so far. While the Hang Seng index is trading at a level of 19,073.19 points by gaining 123.25 points i.e. 0.65 percent.

The Taiwan Weighted Index is also seen trading at a level of 16,776.83 points with a jump of 0.42 percent in the trading so far. Similarly, with the strength of 0.61 percent, the Kospi index has also reached the level of 2,617.35 points. Apart from this, the Jakarta Composite Index is trading at a level of 6,640.30 points with a gain of 0.11 percent and the Shanghai Composite Index is trading at a level of 3,232.81 points with a gain of 0.08 percent.